Letters to The Editor — December 19 2023
December 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Discord in some States

The Governor-State government relationship seems to be taking a turn for the worse in Kerala. Of course, almost all Opposition-ruled States are experiencing something similar. It is a pity that the government of the day which criticises the Congress day in and day out, proves that it is no different from the Congress in exploiting Governors for political gains. It is time the office of the Governor is dispensed with.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The Kerala Governor, as like Governors in other States ruled by Opposition party governments, is the ‘apple of the eye’ of the ruling regime at the Centre. But his limitations need to be made absolutely clear to him. He cannot transgress and flout the laid-down rules and regulations.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Tamil Nadu floods

Unplanned infra-development at the expense of waste lands, wetlands, and water bodies has also contributed to the flood havoc in southern Tamil Nadu. Ponds and lakes have sprung to life, revealing their sad tales. Names such as Vagaikulam (Thoothukudi airport), Koodankulam (atomic reactor), Veinthankulam (Tirunelveli bus stand), Chettikulam (Nagercoil shopping complex) are an eye-opener. For readers unfamiliar with Tamil names, ‘kulam’ means pond. When nature reclaims its own with no apologies for man’s blunders, it is a wake-up call

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

The lashing rains in southern Tamil Nadu have once again underlined the fact that the efficacy of the rainwater drain system leaves much to be desired. It is one grey area which the civic authorities pay scant attention to. Appointing high-level committees, entrusting cleaning work to officials, moving people to safer places and switching off electricity to prevent electrocution are only temporary measures. When climate change and global warming are discussed extensively, States must ponder over revamping the civic infrastructure.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The floods have shown the need for massive investment and efforts to manage such disasters. Chennai should not only be seen as a “Smart City” but also as a “Sponge City” — an ability to utilise the most amount of water resulting from the rain. All four creeks (Ennore, Adyar, Coovam and Kovalam) must be enlarged and desilted. A plan with annual micro-targets is necessary.

T. Aravinthkumaran,

Uthukuli, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu

Methane control

It is a fact that 32% of methane emissions due to human activity is related to ruminant livestock and manure management. Though India, with a large livestock population, did not join the ‘Methane Pledge’ in the COP28 summit, it should take concrete steps to reduce the ruminant population while also improving the per animal productivity, as livestock rearing is a livelihood option in the country.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

