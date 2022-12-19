Letters to The Editor — December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bilkis Bano’s plea

In the top court’s rejection of Bilkis Bano’s plea to review its May judgment, the gap between the law and real justice is too evident to miss in (Page 1, December 18, “SC rejects Bilkis Bano’s plea to review its May verdict”).

Without being judgmental about the wisdom of the verdict, one can, it is felt, reserve the right to be heavily disappointed and helpless, unable to soothe even a bit of mental trauma that Ms. Bano undergoes day in and day out. And, being part of a failed society is an excruciating denouement for one and all.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The verdict is quite in contrast to what the Chief Justice of India said a few days ago: that the Supreme Court exists “to protect personal liberty and rights” of every citizen. It is a travesty of justice that the 11 convicts serving life sentence for committing a gruesome crime were released prematurely citing some codes regarding the remission of convicts. Even worse was that the convicts were also felicitated, by women folk too. The ball is still with the highest court.

A.Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Elephants in distress

The plight of many temple elephants is distressing (Tamil Nadu, “Sacred and shackled: Tamil Nadu’s temple elephants”, December 18). An elephant is also required to walk at least 25 km a day. Keeping it shackled is cruelty at its extreme. Though I am not an atheist, I do wonder how god, who is unable to give freedom and happiness to an elephant in his own temple, is going to bless his devotees.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

Ceasefire needed

Instead of dousing the flames of war in Ukraine, America is adding fuel to the fire by sending Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine. The damage the war has done to the world economy is immense. It is time top world leaders strongly work towards a ceasefire.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai