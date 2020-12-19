Letters to the Editor — December 19, 2020

Tensions in Bengal

Political violence is a way of life in West Bengal right from the days the Communists were at the helm of affairs. But such issues are to be sorted out at the local level only with the help of the police and the judiciary. If the Centre attempts to interfere and resort to taking unilateral actions such as calling back officers on deputation, it would prove to be the death knell of the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution. The Centre hastened an action just because one of its top leaders was at the receiving end. While no one can condone the incidents of violence, the BJP’s provocative statements, often to make its political presence felt, would have escalated the situation to this level. The BJP should aspire to rule by adhering to democratic principles and not by means of muscle flexing and gross misuse of powers at its disposal (Page 1, “Mamata refuses to allow 3 IPS officers to go to Centre”, December 18).

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

It is saddening that political tension in West Bengal is reaching flashpoint ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. It has a lot to do with the BJP’s desperate attempt to expand its footprint in new territory and come to power not by the legitimate means of taking up the bread-and-butter issues of politics, but by adopting aggressive communal postures. The rest of India watches with keen interest to see which way West Bengal reacts. It is worrying that the BJP is creating tension and disturbing the peace. Polarising voters is the name of the game.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Some friction is only to be expected when different parties are in power at the Centre and States. However the current and ugly confrontation in West Bengal does little credit to either the Centre or the State. The BJP seems to be transforming itself into a battering ram, determined to demolish the established forts of other parties. The changing loyalties of some TMC leaders has only added fuel to the fire. Democracy in India is entering a definite phase which could decide India’s future course.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Mamata Banerjee swept to power in 2011 promising good governance. But the attack on a BJP leader’s convoy indicates that not much has changed in the political culture of West Bengal. With the Congress and the CPI (M) on the margins, the TMC now sees the BJP as a potential challenger especially after the Bihar and Telangana election results. If the use of violence to retain power in elections is gaining traction, the Bengal election faces grave danger.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

A resolution

I write this as a war veteran, aged 83. When in the early years of India’s Independence we were a starved nation, India’s leaders sought and got help in the form of the PL480. In the mid-1960s, we even raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. Was this only an empty slogan or were the leaders and all Indians genuine in their appreciation of the jawan and the kisan?

If India is a grain surplus nation, with excess stock of wheat and rice, farmers’ contributions need to be recognised. At this stage, only reconciliation and initiating talks with mutual respect can break the deadlock. Our leaders seem to have forgotten the age-old saying, “stoop to conquer”. Both sides need to provide some “slack” and this should start from the government. The government should offer the necessary assistance and support to farmers during their effort to switch over to diversified crops.

I do hope the powers that be will step back for a moment and realise that the present confrontation is changed to reconciliation and dialogue. A mutually acceptable solution will not leave either party to accept a sense of defeat and with a bitter taste in the mouth.

R. Gopal,

Chennai