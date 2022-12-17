Letters to The Editor — December 17, 2022

December 17, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

China’s moves

It is beyond doubt now that China has a hidden agenda — to capture the dominating heights of the Indian side in the tri-junction (Page 1, “China builds ropeway, roads near tri-junction”, December 16). The People’s Liberation Army is implementing the directives of Beijing, and the scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector will not be the last one. The belligerent attitude of China has been evident right from the Doklam stand-off, in 2017. It is high time India took effective steps to make it clear to China that it can match its actions.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

Any Chinese move to encroach further south in the Doklam plateau region is a matter of great concern for India as it will bring Chinese occupation closer to the sensitive Siliguri corridor. Bhutan’s denial of any Chinese activity in Doklam has to be confirmed using the latest satellite imagery.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai

China’s moves to strengthen the road network and other infrastructure in the sector indicate a mala fide intent. China is showing itself to be untrustworthy and unscrupulous.

N. Shantha Kumar,

Bengaluru

Allowing China to go ahead and unchallenged with its infrastructure push will only encourage Beijing to go further. India cannot afford to waste any further time. There is nothing wrong if India seeks military aid from one of the superpowers. The goodwill created by the President of China, Xi Jinping, during his visit to India has been proved to be artificial and superfluous. It is rather unfortunate that such a high-profile visit has been rendered nugatory. China looks as though it is enhancing its firepower capabilities not to defend itself but to launch an offensive.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

To read such a report at the age of 80 leaves me worried. It also brings back memories of when I was at the border, serving the nation at Nathang in Sikkim. I was transferred from Trivandrum to Sikkim in 1966, a time when China had warned India to withdraw its troops from Sikkim. The boundary was around Torsa Nala. There was no conflict except in 1962, where troops were cordial towards each other. I remember Chinese troops inviting us on our festival days and we reciprocating the gesture. War should not be thought of.

Balachandran Nair P.K.,

Elakollur, Konni, Kerala

Bollywood and cinema

As a passionate film-maker, it is but natural that Adoor Gopalakrishnan has rightly pointed out that the medium of cinema cannot be brushed aside as ‘mere timepass’.

Even more significant is his observation that “cinema is equated with Bollywood”.

No doubt, by its inherent long standing in the annals of film making and in addition to having an edge on account of its medium of language (Hindi), Bollywood has stolen a march within India as far as the celluloid world is concerned

But that does not diminish the otherwise intrinsic qualitative worth of South Indian films.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

RTI and way ahead

The Right to Information Act was brought into force on June 15, 2005. It appears that the legislation has become weak with time. Some applications under Section 6 of the RTI Act are being rejected under Section 8 on the ground of exemption from disclosure of information. If the Act is enforced strictly, the legislature may even repeal it, true to Abraham Lincoln’s quote, “The best way to have a statute repealed is to enforce it strictly”. It’s time to create special courts under the RTI Act for speedy disposal of applications rather than making the Information Commission entertain them.

K. Pradeep

Chennai

A challenge

Draconian steps in China to contain unrest under the guise of COVID-19 protocol, appear to have fired the people’s angst even more. China’s export-led growth has depended on cheap labour and economies of scale. This cost advantage is now diminishing as competition is growing. Inflation is another issue, with rising energy, food, and raw-material prices as food accounts for one-third of household spending. The stand-off with the U.S., the Ukraine conflict and an adamant COVID-19, have potential to impact the credibility of the Xi government.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai