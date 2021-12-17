Letters to the Editor — December 17, 2021

17 December 2021 00:02 IST

Report and action

In the wake of the report of the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh police which has claimed that the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident — it resulted in the mowing down of protesting farmers there — was a pre-planned conspiracy, how long can the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the case, remain in the Union Cabinet? There is justification in the Opposition’s vociferous demand in the Lok Sabha for the Minister’s ouster (Page 1, December 16). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to either seek Mr. Mishra’s resignation or sack him forthwith. It is another matter that Mr. Mishra should have either resigned from the Cabinet on moral grounds or at least stepped down till the charges were proven immediately after the occurrence of the violence that claimed the lives of several farmers. It was also unbecoming of the Minister to have hurled abuse on a journalist (Inside pages, December 16).

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister’s behaviour towards the media is reprehensible. In this context, an elected representative must have patience and be courteous towards all while addressing issues. The Minister should apologise.

Barla Sathishkumar,

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana

The front page photograph of the Union Minister pointing his finger at the journalists in a menacing manner is a telling commentary on the impunity he enjoys under the Central Government leadership. Any more delay in sacking the Minister either due to electoral calculations or under the pretext of the issue being sub judice will cut no ice with the public.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

It is a bit rich for the Indian National Congress, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to demand that the Minister of State be dropped from the Cabinet. Applying the same yardstick, will the Gandhi family make amends for equally serious crimes under Congress rule in the country?

T. Hanuman Chowdary,

Hyderabad

He fades away

It was saddening to read the report, “Lone survivor of IAF chopper crash passes away” (Page 1, December 16). One recalls how this experienced, decorated pilot displayed exemplary composure and skill in landing his snag-ridden fighter aircraft on a previous occasion. His fading away, just like his fellow defence personnel on board the helicopter, is an irreparable loss to the Indian Air Force and the nation.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Bangladesh today

Bangladesh has many reasons to cheer as it now celebrates the 50th anniversary of its being an independent country. Today, Bangladesh stands tall as one of the fastest growing economies of South Asia. India’s role in the liberation of Bangladesh is as remarkable as the Bangladesh success story.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Kohli and captaincy

India Test captain Virat Kohli clearing the air on the captaincy issue has put the BCCI on a sticky wicket (‘Sport’ page, December 16). The apparent discord between the BCCI and India’s premier batsman does not bode well for Indian cricket ahead of the South Africa tour.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru