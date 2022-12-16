Letters to The Editor — December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Warning signals

China’s India policy is based on two assumptions: that India is risk-averse and would not respond to coercion by escalating the matter militarily. And it would not form alliances against China. India too has certain assumptions about China: that China will not risk a war to change the status quo. India believes as well that all disagreements can be solved through dialogue. Galwan has changed opinion about China to some extent but India must understand that China will not hesitate to go to war if it is sure of winning. Until then it will keep trying to subdue the enemy without fighting. India continues to be a prisoner of its image — of being a responsible country that should never start a war even if it is suffering and being bullied.

Sandeep Kumar Meena,

New Delhi

Aggrandisement is inherent in Chinese policy. The present standoff near the Line of Actual Control near the Arunachal Pradesh border is not something new. Nobody expects the border dispute with China to be resolved by political diplomacy. India needs to take steps to avoid aggravating a worsening situation.

Dharmarajan A.K.,

Thalassery, Kerala

The fact is that even when the world was trying to come to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic, China never deviated from its hegemonic approach to the world. Even when it seems to be at the receiving end from its own people, it does not seem to stop. If it was Galwan then it is Tawang now. There could be reasons, which include a show of strength by Xi Jinping or diverting public perception of its handling of its COVID-19 crisis.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

Need for justice

Those who had been following the Bhima Koregaon case have always had a hunch that cases filed against most of the accused may not rest on sound findings. The country has been anguished over the welfare of Stan Swamy, while in jail, where those who mattered looked the other way. Now, a report from the U.S. that there could have been something sinister in the whole issue should cause the judiciary to review the entire case.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Economic goal

If the goal of achieving a trillion dollar economy in Tamil Nadu is to fructify, as analysed in the Editorial page article (December 15), then merely elevating family favourites and building stadia to encourage sports activities are of little relevance. Instead, what we would need is to allocate money on a long-term basis to ensure basic education for all students, focussing on the STEM curriculum. In addition, the State also needs to improve fundamental infrastructure, the growing economy will demand such capital outlays. The current plan to increase funding for kabbadi, silambam, etc. would be a waste of public resources.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore