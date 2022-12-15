Letters to The Editor — December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Border clash

The uproar in Parliament over the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the Arunachal Pradesh border leaves one disappointed. The walkout by the Opposition on a crucial issue concerning the nation’s security is baffling. If security concerns over repeated clashes are not dealt with on a priority basis, what else would? Why is the Government unable to convince the Opposition with facts and figures? It is the prime responsibility of the Government to have a clear discussion and debate and the responsibility of the Opposition to cooperate.

What is the message senior politicians are sending to the nation, especially the young generation? The art of listening, before questioning, is absent. Mudslinging and references to the past will do us no good.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Creating a ruckus in Parliament is nothing new as things have changed since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru. Even in matters that concern foreign relations, the ruling and Opposition parties can never take a joint stand. A uniform stand is essential in all cases of external threats.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

The clash is indeed serious and the ruling party and Opposition must speak in one voice. It is the responsibility of the government of the day to call for an all-party meeting and share all the details. At no point should it be allowed to become a game of political one upmanship.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The clashes are a grim reminder of an unresolved border dispute between the two Asian giants. Despite the existence of an institutional mechanism to engage in dialogue, the persistent attempts by China to unilaterally alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control are disturbing. Given the increasing assertiveness of China along the LAC, India has to be better prepared to foil the Chinese designs.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

China is becoming a huge concern. The Indian soldiers appear to have handled the situation deftly. But the fact is that China cannot be trusted. India has to be in a constant state of alert.

Utkarsh Singh,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Recusal and effects

The Bilkis Bano case is horrifying and even the lay person with little or no knowledge of the nitty-gritties of the law is sure to be taken aback on getting to know about the release of the perpetrators. In this context, the development where a Supreme Court judge has recused herself from hearing the petition submitted by Ms. Bano is startling. It does raise questions. Apart from this, it has the potential to affect the confidence reposed by the people in the judiciary.

The present Chief Justice of India, with a mine of knowledge in the law and having created the perception that he is a chip off the old block, needs to send out a strong signal in this case which will serve as a beacon to future judges.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai