Letters to The Editor — December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

On Kashmir

There is nothing wrong with comparing the situation in Kashmir with the Athens of Plato’s time. We cannot blame the current regime totally for the ‘fall’ of the State to Union Territory status. It has only removed the crown, Article 370. The rest of the provisions such as Prime Minister, Sadr-i Riyasat, were made invisible earlier. The blame must be shared by the political leadership in general in Kashmir. The erstwhile governments in Jammu and Kashmir could neither give something new nor protect what was cherished by the people.

Amir Bashir Jan Sheikh,

Baramulla, Kashmir

It is interesting how everyone is allowed to have an opinion on Article 370 except Kashmiris themselves. I do not believe anyone else should have the prerogative to decide whether the repeal of 370 was good or bad except Kashmiris. Interestingly, no one has bothered to ask us. From the government to the judiciary and the people of India, everyone reiterates that “Kashmir is an integral part of India”. But I have never heard anyone say “Kashmiris are an integral part of India”.

Toyiba,

Srinagar, Kashmir

The Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 is in the best interests of J&K,and shows the importance of the temple of justice.

Jyoti Kumar Verma,

Varanasi

The pilgrim’s progress

The rush at Sabarimala has been unprecedented ever since the pilgrim season began. It is shocking that a pilgrim passed away unable to bear the stress. The authorities must ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. Adequate drinking water and snacks should be ensured. No pilgrim with the wish to see the lord must be made to suffer.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

The sordid situation is mainly due to the lack of adequate preparedness of and slovenly coordination by the temple authorities including the State government. The great agony and despair that the pilgrims, a majority from neighbouring States, are facing cannot be undone by stop gap arrangements.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala