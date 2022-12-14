Letters to The Editor — December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022 12:24 am | Updated December 13, 2022 10:54 pm IST

Border face-off

Going by the Indian Army’s report, it is vexatious that the PLA intruded, yet again, into Arunachal Pradesh and indulged in rather primitive combat (Page 1, December 13). Recent rhetoric by the President of China at the 20th CPC National Congress, reportedly telling the PLA to ‘focus all its energy on fighting in preparation for war’, certainly raises suspicion that the skirmish has had the necessary political backing to occupy more Indian territory.

With the Indian Army significantly boosting its firepower and bolstering infrastructure along the LAC, the PLA’s aggressive move could be to test the waters.

It augurs well that amidst heightened tensions along the LAC, the defence forces of both countries held a flag meeting to de-escalate the situation. The Indian Parliament must offer its full support to the soldiers and send a strong message to China that India cannot be used as a convenient punching bag.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Following the G-20 summit, there was some expectation of a thaw in the frosty India-China bilateral ties. Unfortunately, the new face-off in Arunachal Pradesh does take things back to square one. That the LAC will continue to remain tense even after several rounds of dialogue following the 2020 Galwan incident is a matter of profound concern.

Vidhya B. Ragunath,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

The ‘clashes’ indicate that this will be the new normal along the China border. Given the ambitious Chinese political goals, India can expect more skirmishes. Greater India-U.S. alignment seems to have irked China. India must continue to keep China as a primary threat in its strategic calculations. The G20 presents a very good opportunity for India to call out unilateral and coercive actions which are a common grievance faced by many member-states.

Vishnu Sasikumar,

Thiruvananthapuram

A spectacular run

Morocco’s run in the FIFA 2022 World Cup has been incredible. The team’s tactical discipline in defence, speed on the counterattack and a dash of goal-keeping flair have all contributed to its stellar show. Irrespective of whichever way the result goes in the semi-final,, the Atlas Lions have shown that the gap between the big and small teams is fast narrowing.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

