Letters to the Editor — December 14, 2021

14 December 2021 00:02 IST

‘The General’

We, on behalf of the defence personnel and veterans community, would like to draw the daily’s attention to its edition, dated December 9, 2021, and its Page 1 heading, “Rawat, 12 others killed in T.N. chopper crash”, which has left the defence personnel community disheartened and pained.

The martyred Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, served more than 40 years in the defence services, having held various high posts and almost in charge of around 20 lakh defence services personnel (combined). More importantly, Gen. Rawat was next to the Armed Forces Supreme Commander, the President of India. Gen. Rawat was also a recipient of several awards/decorations from the Government of India as well as from abroad. The reference to “... 12 others”, in the heading, who were martyred as well, were of the rank of Brigadier, Colonel, and other junior officers, and were also in the service of the defence services. They all leave behind grieving family members.

The Hindu, a national daily with a very rich heritage of journalism, has been insensitive. It is the soldier who ensures our right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. It is the soldier who serves and protects the country and ensures its peace.

R. Sureshbabu,

Ex-Indian Air Force, State Coordinator, BJP ESM Wing, Indian Veterans Association, and four other office-bearers of the Indian Veterans Association,

Chennai/Tamil Nadu

Editor’s note:

The Hindu meant no disrespect whatsoever to General Rawat in the headline on December 9, 2021 of the report on his death. As a general rule, The Hindu avoids using honorifics and rank or designation in headlines. Again, as a general rule, The Hindu stylebook allows the use of only commonly recognised abbreviations or acronyms in headlines.

— Editor

Ruling on Assange

I remember WikiLeaks making headlines when I was in school. Julian Assange exposing the deep and dark secrets of the American establishment, his disappearance and seeking sanctuary which was filled with drama, inspired many an investigative journalist. The mere possibility of him being handed over to the U.S. now is a blow to the western principles of freedom and the accountability of the state.

Shrishti Jangwan,

New Delhi

To try Julian Assange on charges of espionage defies logic as he did not act as a spy for any country. The fact is that his exposé has only helped people around the world to get a glimpse into how authoritarian governments across the globe misuse their power/powers and indulge in crimes against humanity.

K. Natarajan,

Madurai