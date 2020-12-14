Letters to the Editor — December 14, 2020

Farmers’ protests

If the groundswell of support for the farmers’ cause is anything to go by, the government’s propaganda that the ongoing agitation is ill-informed, motivated and instigated does not seem to work. The demand of the farmers for the repeal of the new farm laws finds an echo in the hearts of the people (Page 1, “Veterans to return 25,000 medals”, December 13).

This is an agitation of the farmers, by the farmers and for the farmers, pure and simple.

The central issue arising from the new pieces of legislation is that of the corporatisation of agriculture. This fact cannot be obscured by raising false hopes of a better deal. The Narendra Modi government has a parliamentary majority and popular support. Still, it will do well to show empathy for farmers and repeal the contentious laws.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The assertion by the Prime Minister that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers rings hollow in the wake of the government’s marked recalcitrance in the matter of consideration of their demand of repealing the three labour laws. If the farm laws are certain to benefit the farming community, the message has clearly not reached the audience.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

If the avowed objective of the recently enacted farm laws is for the benefit of our farmers, why is the government not successful in communicating the same? More surprising is the silence of the much respected voices of M.S. Swaminathan and P. Sainath. Why are all of us being deprived of their sagely inputs that would help resolve this impasse?

R.G.C. Sekhar,

Secunderabad

The ongoing farmers’ protest has only shown up the vacuum of a strong Opposition leader. The ongoing protests would have been a great opportunity to rejuvenate the battered Congress party but it has been caught napping. Moreover, the BJP, as the ruling party, has managed to make gains out of a divided and weakened Opposition. A democracy is not successful unless the Opposition holds the ruling party accountable for its actions.

Azhagendra Madhan B.P.K.,

Theni, Tamil Nadu

On the rampage

What the workers did, early Saturday, at Wistron’s unit near Bengaluru, is anything but a recognised form of protest. Such wanton destruction and vandalism cannot be justified under any circumstance. Even hard-core labour supporters cannot explain such happenings on the factory’s premises.

I will see this as among the insufficiencies in decades of labour union movements in India. It is a standing allegation that leaders only exploit the workers, often to serve political and personal vested interests. They have never cared to guide the vulnerable sector. Workers, while asserting their rights, should realise that the existence of the factory is primarily that of their lives too.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Blunted edge

Is there a blip being observed in Virat Kohli’s career? He seems to be stumbling in crunch moments and failing to guide India home, which, ironically, had always been his strength and an element in his armour which put him above the rest and earned him the tag, ‘chasemaster’. Is he slowing down or is it the additional burden of captaincy?

Ashwin Thomas,

Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta, Kerala