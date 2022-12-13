Letters to The Editor — December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022 12:26 am | Updated December 12, 2022 11:27 pm IST

Terror is terror

As terrorism is one of the greatest threats to global peace, it is only appropriate that India, the current president of the UNSC, has taken up the issue in all its seriousness (Page 1, “Stop grading terrorists as good and bad: India in UN”, December 12).

The issue of state support to terrorism by certain countries needs to be exposed and their machinations should not be allowed to disturb the security of nations. India has been at the receiving end of cross-border terrorism for several decades, but unless all the nations collectively denounce this and act in unison, ending such terrorists acts is well nigh impossible. Further, the trend of blocking moves to designate some principal terrorists as “global terrorists” at the UN by making use of a “technical hold” has been weakening the global fight against terrorism. This kind of shielding terrorists based on geopolitical considerations needs to be strongly opposed.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Cyber security policy

With cyberattacks on India’s premier health-care institute, AIIMS Delhi, one thing becomes clear. A lot more needs to be done in order to ensure cybersecurity. With massive digitisation, the threat of a massive cyber attack that could disrupt the functioning of government as well as the private sector increases many times more than before. An effective cybersecurity policy is essential. But at the same time, important data of citizens should not be misused.

Krishnansh Somani,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

New track

P.T. Usha is literally “Back on track” (Editorial, December 12). But the lady has a tough task ahead of her putting the stables in order, in a state of disarray, and haunted by corruption. Her qualities of mind, mettle and medals are an open book and will stand her in good stead in running the show with gumption and grit.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

