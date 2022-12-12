Letters to The Editor — December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Safe after cyclone Mandous

Had it not been for the accurate weather warning reports by the Meteorological Department and the planned and preventive measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government, the damage caused by Cyclone Mandous during its landfall would have been grave (Page 1, “Cyclone claims 5 lives in T.N., uproots hundreds of trees”, December 11). Even areas in Chennai city noted for water logging after any rain were in much better shape this time due to the construction of stormwater drains. Apart from the strenuous efforts taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation staff in ensuring safety, the personal monitoring by the Chief Minister deserves appreciation.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The quick removal of fallen trees, the draining of water and the fast resumption of electricity supply are praiseworthy steps.

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai

There is no doubt that the authorities were well prepared this time. The move by the Chief Minister to inspect the affected areas was appreciable.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Fight for justice

The details of the Bilkis Bano case are bloodcurdling. The physical and psychological trauma she went through, and has still to relive, cannot be ever described. But she is a strong woman. This case should not be one among the forgotten cases of horror that have scarred India. Bilkis Bano should get justice (Inside pages, “SC to hear Bilkis Bano’s petition on Tuesday”, December 11)

R.K. Thevatarhsni,

Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu

Anaemia and men

The prevalence of anaemia among men in rural areas is an important public health issue (‘Science’ page, December 11). While anaemia has been extensively studied among adolescent children and women in the reproductive age, this finding among rural men through the National Family Health Survey should increase the focus on increasing diversity of food to improve iron and vitamin intake in the community as malnutrition commonly results in iron deficiency among men.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

IOA president

It was sort of poetic justice — although served late — that a woman, particularly an ace athlete of the stature of P.T. Usha, has been elected the president of the Indian Olympic Association (‘Sport page, December 11). The new president could hopefully be able to address the concerns and the issues affecting women sportspersons better with empathy and alacrity. Wish the star all the godspeed.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala