Letters to The Editor — December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated December 10, 2023 11:02 pm IST

The deluge in Chennai

You do not need experts to tell us that Chennai’s flooding woes result from its mind-boggling growth created over its extensive water bodies. But the growth that has happened cannot be dismantled. So, the experts, whoever they are, must talk about solutions to avoid flooding. Storm water drains are not a total, exclusive and fool-proof solution. They can be easily overstressed and become the source of flooding. They must be supported by rain water absorption systems and provisions that will push at least half the rainfall into the water table quickly, in a few hours. There has to be an emphasis on rain water harvesting with a good design from IIT Madras and even international experts.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

The Government of Tamil Nadu should take serious note of the scrupulous observations and recommendations of the CAG’s Performance Audit Report on “Flood Management and Response in Chennai and its Suburban areas” which was conducted after the 2015 deluge and put out in the public domain.

M.B. Sampathkumar,

Chennai

Only 34% of the roads in Chennai are capable of draining water. It is estimated that about 45 km of storm water drains (SWD) are non-existent/missing. Of the SWD maps published by the Greater Chennai Corporation, 86 out of the 200 wards are non-existent, which includes Manali, Thiruvotriyur, Sholinganallur and Perungudi. In many cases, SWD alignment is improper. Levelling and benchmarks, the fundamentals of civil engineering, have been ignored. The area in which there are four river basins in Chennai does not have integrated SWDs. This is purely a technical problem to be solved by the technocrats and engineers.

J.R.D. Rajakumar,

Chennai

On Nehru

Remarks were made in Parliament recently by the Home Minister about the ‘greatest blunders of Nehru’. While the Home Minister’s references to the two events are factually correct, it would have been more appropriate to describe the two actions as errors of judgement instead of blunders keeping in mind Nehru’s strong patriotism and his sufferings by way of a long imprisonment. Despite his many errors of judgement, Nehru was the darling of the nation. He loved his country and countrymen so much that it was fully reciprocated by the people.

V. Gopalan,

Chennai

Leelavathi

The passing of Leelavathi has robbed the film industry of a charismatic, versatile and brilliant actor. Besides her contributions to cinema, she committed herself to several social causes. Her legacy will continue to live on.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

