Letters to the Editor — December 11, 2020

Reflections

The rapid transformation of India has been one from a secular democracy to what can be called an oligarchy, in just six years (Editorial page, “The reality of an India at the crossroads”, December 10).

Government institutions including the judicial system have been undermined systematically. The convenient realisation that religious polarisation pays rich dividends at the hustings has come in quite handy for the ruling party. In the midst of the unprecedented economic slowdown now, exacerbated by policy misadventures, many realities are being glossed over. Avenues are being created for the corporate sector to continue its exploitation. The farmers’ protest offers hope to those who still cherish democratic values that change can still be sought.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The protest continues

Nearly 13 days have elapsed with still no solution in sight to the intense agitation against the farm laws (Page 1, “Farmers reject amendment proposals, plan to intensify stir”, December 10). The attitude of the government, which can be termed adamant and egoistic, and the continuing protests by the farmers will only aggravate the situation. The reason for the unfortunate situation is the government’s autocratic way of having passed the farm laws, without any discussion or consultation with the farmers, union leaders and the political Opposition. The government must convene a special session of Parliament for a detailed debate.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

It is most unfortunate that the farmers’ stir still has no end in sight. Equally bad is the stand of the Opposition parties attempting to fish in troubled waters without offering concrete suggestions.

The Centre should at least convene a meeting of all State Chief Ministers and elicit their opinion. The present situation could have been avoided had there been debate earlier.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

Team man

Parthiv Patel has timed his retirement right, though it is a decision that must have been exceedingly tough. In the limelight from a tender age and then to undergo a struggle after that must have been painful. To his credit,he fought hard and with the limited opportunities, proved himself a complete team man. It is unfortunate that such players are not given due recognition.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad