Letters to the Editor — December 10, 2021

10 December 2021 00:02 IST

CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat

The passing of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat and the Army entourage is a terrible shock. The nation has lost a master strategist and a dynamic military leader.

For a country that has had to confront the reality of cross-border terrorism, the General was that inspirational leader who infused new life into the Armed Forces.

Advertising

Advertising

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

The passing of Gen. Rawat is a blow to India’s defence forces. He was a great reformer and moderniser of the Indian military. His chemistry with the Narendra Modi dispensation was excellent. I hope that the inquiry uncovers the truth.

Vithal Deshpande,

Secunderabad

India has lost a great soldier and a pioneering strategist. Though it may take some time for the next CDS to be decided, having a successor will be a move that would not only help sustain and reinforce India’s plans to unify the capabilities of its armed wings but also send out a signal of resolve to foes and friends. That would be a fitting tribute.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

At a time when the country needed his valuable services with serious threats at the borders, we have lost a dedicated and valiant soldier par excellence. May the untiring and dedicated work Gen. Rawat and the other departed soldiers had done for the safety and well-being of India be a guide point to fellow soldiers and every citizen to become more nation-oriented.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

As an airman discharged from the Indian Air Force back in August 1962, I felt pain over the loss. The General had an eagle’s eye. During a Guard of Honour presented to him, he noticed something amiss in the uniform worn by a soldier. When the poor soldier was summoned later, the General only had a suppressed smile. He asked the soldier to tie the laces of his boot properly.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Gen.Rawat was a soldier whose commitment and contributions to ensuring the modernisation of the Army will be remembered for long. The nation has lost a front ranking General who won admiration for his strategic and dynamic leadership.

Niranjan Sahoo,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

U.S. boycott

The U.S.’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics by projecting itself to be championing the ideals of democracy and human rights and by accusing China of posing a grave threat to these ideals has to be read this way.

It is nothing but a desperate attempt to muster support internationally in order to perpetuate its supremacy across the world in the backdrop of the growing economic power of China and its hegemonic ambitions becoming a thorn in the flesh of the U.S. The rhetoric of the U.S. on democracy and world peace sounds hollow as its actions are always contrary to its words.

Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

Replaced

The unexpected removal of Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain for the upcoming series against South Africa is unfair. He has been the biggest motivational force for his team mates. His ‘positively aggressive’ character has been instrumental in boosting their confidence levels. His leadership would have been crucial for Team India against a strong South Africa.

A. Mohan,

Chennai