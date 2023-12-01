Letters to The Editor — December 1, 2023

December 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated November 30, 2023 11:17 pm IST

U.S. allegation, Indian plot

If India is found to have connections with plans to exterminate targets abroad, it does not augur well for the country’s established reputation for respecting the sovereignty of other nations and upholding the rule of law (Page 1, November 30). However, it is laughable that the United States, notorious for carrying out extrajudicial killings in foreign territories, is now advising India on the importance of respecting the sovereignty of other nations, as its own interests are at stake. This situation only underscores the shaky nature of U.S. foreign policy, which was famously remarked by Henry Kissinger, who passed away on November 29: “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.”

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

The exposé is so elaborate that one is convinced of its authenticity. It calls for a thorough investigation by India which must act quickly to stop any damage to the country’s name and reputation.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

This indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice in public, with the sharing of specific inputs, is very serious. In contrast to India’s dismissive response to Canada’s allegations on similar lines, New Delhi’s swift move to set up a high-level committee to investigate the U.S.’s allegations indicates there is something fishy. India needs to clear the air as its reputation is at stake.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

A long-time reader of

The Hindu like me does not understand why it has given importance to such a report. It is well known that American agencies engage in similar ‘plots’ to eliminate political rivals all over the world. As such, the U.S. has no locus standi to blame an Indian official.

A. Balagangadharan,

Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

When the U.S. wants someone it has labelled a ‘terrorist’, it does not think twice about breaching geographical boundaries to go after the person. But when it comes to a country such as India, which is again a victim of terrorism, it seems different sets of rules are applicable. At this juncture, it is not clear what the U.S. wants to achieve by this open blame game. There must be some kind of universal jurisdiction to hand over the terrorists to countries based on evidence about the extent of their involvement in terror activities.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Henry Kissinger

The passing of Henry Kissinger marks the end of an era. Both he and President Nixon had an uneasy relationship with India during the refugee influx from then East Pakistan, when the American establishment clearly leaned towards Pakistan. The India-Soviet Accord also led to American suspicion. In his book, White House Years, Kissinger would describe the meeting between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Nixon and go on to say that the meeting failed not because the two leaders did not understand each other, but because they understood each other too well!

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

Storm water drains

On a three-day trip to Chennai, I found that most arterial roads are not designed to drain water from even short spells of rain for an hour or less of the order of 5 cm. Well designed wide drains are a must. The City Corporation should study the storm water management in public sector townships such as NLC and BHEL-Ranipet, Tiruchi.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

