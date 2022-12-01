Letters to The Editor — December 1, 2022

December 01, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 30, 2022 11:07 pm IST

A growing divide

The main issue is a growing trust deficit between the Supreme Court of India and the Government. It is futile to expect any improvement in the situation and the Government appears to be dragging its feet in finding an amicable solution to the ‘tussle’. It is incumbent on the Government to be flexible as this is also an issue that concerns litigants who are being harassed by long delays in the disposal of court cases and in getting timely (and affordable) justice.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The communication gap between the central government and the top court of the land only seems to be widening by the day. The victims are the general public who face ever-increasing pendency. The most vulnerable are the poorer sections. It is time the central government and Supreme Court sit together to discuss reducing the huge pendency in all courts. Washing dirty linen in public is neither desirable nor a substitute for justice. The fallout is diminishing credibility.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

The day is not far where unless courts function 24X7, with more judges and working in shifts as doctors do in hospitals, case arrears will snowball with each passing day. Special courts need to be constituted for each type of case. As the last bastions of hope, courts should be well-equipped with good Bench strength.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Cyber attack on AIIMS

The alleged cyberattack/ransomware attack on the servers of India’s premier medical institute, AIIMS, is alarming. That vital data has been targeted is a case of national importance. In today’s era where much is being done online, data has become a new asset, running companies, States and nations. Is it so difficult to have top-class cybersecurity?

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Allegation of ‘lapses’

The allegation levelled by the BJP Tamil Nadu president that there were ‘security lapses’ during the Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad in July is strange. One is nonplussed why the leader has done so after months have lapsed. Is he also finding some issue or the other just to blame the DMK?

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

