GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — August 9, 2024
Premium

Published - August 09, 2024 12:24 am IST

In Paris

India’s hockey legacy has been kept alive by the Indian team. The revival of the game is because of the support it has received from personalities such as the former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik. One hopes that there is more support across the country to nurture talent.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Despite a year full of challenges, Vinesh Phogat fought relentlessly towards achieving her goal. Though disqualified from the Olympics, she has proved that with a clear vision, one can overcome hurdles.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Nawabganj, West Bengal

The loss of a medal is heartbreaking. But for Vinesh Phogat, the fact is that she has ignited a spark in many Indian girls. Whatever the Olympics rules say, one cannot ignore her incredible performance throughout.

Ritika Mehto,

New Delhi

It was heart-wrenching to read the reports on the Sports page. But perseverance and dedication are what made Ms. Phogat shine like gold.

Jayasivakumar S.P.,

Chennai

The path to reach the wrestling finals in the Olympics was not a bed of roses for Ms. Phogat. Unmindful of all the ignominy she faced at the hands of our rulers, her reaching the finals in the Olympics itself is a fitting reply to the manner in which she has been treated.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.