Letters to The Editor — August 9, 2024

In Paris

India’s hockey legacy has been kept alive by the Indian team. The revival of the game is because of the support it has received from personalities such as the former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik. One hopes that there is more support across the country to nurture talent.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Despite a year full of challenges, Vinesh Phogat fought relentlessly towards achieving her goal. Though disqualified from the Olympics, she has proved that with a clear vision, one can overcome hurdles.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Nawabganj, West Bengal

The loss of a medal is heartbreaking. But for Vinesh Phogat, the fact is that she has ignited a spark in many Indian girls. Whatever the Olympics rules say, one cannot ignore her incredible performance throughout.

Ritika Mehto,

New Delhi

It was heart-wrenching to read the reports on the Sports page. But perseverance and dedication are what made Ms. Phogat shine like gold.

Jayasivakumar S.P.,

Chennai

The path to reach the wrestling finals in the Olympics was not a bed of roses for Ms. Phogat. Unmindful of all the ignominy she faced at the hands of our rulers, her reaching the finals in the Olympics itself is a fitting reply to the manner in which she has been treated.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai