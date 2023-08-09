Letters to The Editor — August 9, 2023

August 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 08, 2023 11:03 pm IST

Demolition drive

As far as the report, “Court stays demolition drive in Haryana” (Page 1, August 8), is concerned, the pertinent questions are: are buildings that belong to a particular community being brought down under the guise of law and order problems? Is ethnic cleansing being carried out by the State?

The Bench’s ruling that the demolitions cannot be carried out without following the procedure prescribed in the law strengthens and reinforces the supremacy of “the law of the land”. In light of the bulldozer culture prevalent in some States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the top court of the land must come up with a blanket direction in this regard so that the rule of law reigns supreme in India.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

The laudable effort taken by Mr. Anish, a move that saved three people from a mob in Nuh, highlights how the empathetic and compassionate nature of certain individuals can remain unperturbed even in a strong atmosphere of mutual hate and mistrust created by vested interests. It is extremely unfortunate that Mr. Anish’s house came in the cross-hairs of a bulldozer. One hopes that the demolished house will be quickly rebuilt. This episode should send a strong message that ‘the real heroes are the people who save people from mob violence during the riots’. At least now, ‘bulldozer worship’ must start fading from certain sections of society.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

What is happening is shocking. The law neither permits nor condones the demolition of buildings belonging to those who indulge in violence. Adequate penal sections of the law are available to deal with such people. Where is the distinction between those who are involved in communal clashes and vandalism and the executive, which is mandated to protect the lives and properties of the people, when it performs such a dark deed?

The Haryana government should cease such impermissible action and deal with breaches in peace by taking appropriate measures that are unquestionable and mandated by the law.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The demolition of several buildings in Haryana by using bulldozers under the pretext of communal clashes reminds us of a similar exercise in Delhi. In both instances, it was a particular community that was the target. This is blatant misuse of the administrative machinery to intimidate people.

Wasim K.,

Meenchanda, Kozhikode, Kerala

Pakistan today

Ever since its creation, Pakistan has been ruled to a large extent by military rulers. Even after the restoration of democracy the civilian government has most often worked under the tutelage and spell of the Army top brass.

Imran Khan however dared to be different which incurred the wrath of Rawalpindi. The manner in which dissent is being throttled does not bode well for Pakistan’s democracy.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

