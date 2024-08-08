Letters to The Editor — August 8, 2024

Bangladesh, the lessons

Without wanting to blame the present regime, many lessons have to be learned from the unfortunate turn of events in Bangladesh. Democracy does not end with elections; it starts at this point. There should be an element of inclusiveness in one’s functioning. Depriving a section of society is not democracy. In Bangladesh, a section of the students was kept out when they were unemployed, which created intolerance. All sections of society, including the Opposition parties, should be taken into confidence. Draconian pieces of legislation should be repealed. They are anachronistic and have no place in a functioning democracy. There should be a larger space for dissent.

The events in Bangladesh are relevant for our thinking. These are all sombre lessons that would lead towards a better democracy. They should not be only the concern of the External Affairs Ministry and the Home Ministry.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Torturous path

It is very hard to visualise the kind of agony Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat must be undergoing now. But I was shocked to learn about the self-inflicted torture athletes undertake in their quest to victory, orchestrated by the accompanying team.

R. Ramani,

Chennai

Bank’s mobile app

I write this letter as the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications Department, Indian Bank, at its corporate office in Chennai. In response to a letter by a reader on the bank’s apps, ‘IndSMART’ and ‘IndOASIS’ (‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu, August 5), Indian Bank would like to assure its customers that it takes their concerns seriously — as expressed in the letter. The new mobile app, ‘IndSMART’, is an advanced version of the ‘IndOASIS’ app. Customers are being notified through SMS, WhatsApp, and the bank’s social media channels, requesting them to switch to and explore the features in the app. A pop up message has been placed in the existing ‘IndOASIS’ app to prompt an upgrade to the ‘IndSMART’ app by downloading it from the Playstore/App store. The bank’s call centre team has been reaching out to customers, and there has been a positive response.

The ‘IndOASIS’ app remains active. The facility for registration with ‘IndSMART’ is available through CIF and is enabled at the bank’s branches, ensuring the safety and convenience of customers. The option of self-registration will also be enabled shortly.

The bank looks forward to feedback. The bank would also like to assure its customers that it will continue to keep them informed about new functionalities or improvements made to the app that will enhance their banking experience.

Pavan Kumar Saxena,

Chennai