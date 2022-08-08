Letters to the Editor — August 8, 2022

August 08, 2022 00:24 IST

The new V-P

Any neutral observer of current political affairs in the country would be at best lukewarm about the election of Jagdeep Dhankhar as India’s 14th Vice-President. As a Governor, he often exceeded his brief, leading to conflicts with the duly-elected West Bengal government. Given the relentless showdown between the ruling party and the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha, under his chairmanship, is unlikely to be a genuine forum for the voice of the Opposition.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Puducherry

Taiwan and lessons

Though the Indian establishment showed extreme laxity and seemingly adopted a questionable position in the aftermath of recent Chinese aggressions in the border areas, Taiwan’s defiance (backed by America) would hardly provide any constructive strategic thinking to deal with an assertive and belligerent Chinese state as well as to fix the border issues between the two countries. In connection with India’s conflictual and painful relationships with China, New Delhi has travelled a completely different trajectory in terms of conflict resolutions and peace-building efforts. Therefore, such thoughtful and long-term attempts cannot be suddenly abandoned due to the newfound enthusiasm or adventurous actions of others.

Chandran Komath,

Kottayam, Kerala

The unfortunate truth is that India could not learn substantively from the birth, expansion and unnatural death of the Panchsheel principles which once served as the foundation for India-China relations. While India appeared sincere, China never showed a consistent attitude. The 1962 war was practically the end of all five principles. Now, India has become slightly assertive, but far below essential in comparison with Taiwan. India needs to revalue its economic and military powers and also international standing.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Nancy Pelosi is my star of the week. She took a stand and made her point. And what did the Dragon do? Like all bullies, it threatened dire consequences, but on the day that mattered, was only ‘sound’. There is a message for India. Do what is right, and do what is in your national interest.

Jayanthi Anandambal,

Mumbai

Vaccine manufacturing

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all a very important lesson — that prevention is better than cure and the emphasis on prevention in public health policies is well proven. However, we have not taken this aspect seriously, as seen in the emerging public health emergency occurrence of monkeypox (and definitely many more disease outbreaks on the anvil): i.e., looking at private players for vaccine development. It does not augur well for a socialistic country such as ours where public sector units played a pivotal role in this aspect in the days of the past.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

At Birmingham

The medal wins by steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar at the 2022 Commonwealth Games are a boost for Indian athletics. There is a bright future.

K. Sivaraman,

New Delhi