Letters to The Editor — August 7, 2024

Change in Bangladesh

The sudden and shock change in Bangladesh and the certainty that the BNP and radical forces will occupy the space left vacant by Sheikh Hasina are events sure to lead to the formation of a more hostile neighbourhood for India. The developments pose security concerns. The prevailing situation is a litmus test for India’s foreign policy framework as India and Bangladesh are interlocked in history and geography.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

Once again it has become clear that autocracy and authoritarianism cannot prevail forever. It is also clear that the voice of the common man cannot be suppressed for long.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

A Bangladesh that is in the hands of hardliners, radicals and Pakistani influence does not augur well for India. It is a monumental failure, on India’s part, not to have predicted the strong currents against Ms. Hasina. The neighbourhood-first policy has failed as far as India’s allies are concerned.

A. Thirugnanasambantham,

Coimbatore

Claim and reality

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s claim, that rain water has not stagnated in Chennai (“Time is not ripe to elevate Udayanidhi as Deputy CM, says Stalin”, August 6) evokes mirth. The picture accompanying a report, “After a brief hiatus, thunderstorms return to north T.N.” (Chennai, page 4, August 6), speaks a thousand words. To see that water has stagnated in spite of the Chief Minister’s claim to the contrary, even when the northeast monsoon is a couple of months away, is cause for concern.

V. Manjunath,

Chennai