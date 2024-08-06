Letters to The Editor — August 6, 2024

Yamini Krishnamurthy

ADVERTISEMENT

With Yamini Krishnamurthy’s passing, we have lost someone who was possibly the most outstanding Bharatanatyam dancer in recent times. I recall that I was responsible for bringing her to Delhi and presenting her to Delhi audiences. When the newly built Ashoka Hotel was ready, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had specifically said that we should have a strong cultural wing so that it becomes more than just a hotel — rather, a cultural centre for the capital. It was in this context that we invited Professor Krishnamurthy and his daughter to come to Delhi.

Her advent created quite a sensation. The sheer energy that she put into her jatis with her intricate footwork was a joy to see. Happily she stayed on in Delhi for several decades and received three Padma Awards, going up to the Padma Vibhushan. Her Kuchipudi was also superb and in fact along with Raja and Radha Reddy whom we also presented at Ashoka Hotel, they introduced this second great South Indian classical dance form to Delhi audiences. Unfortunately, her health faded towards the end and she has passed away. But her memory will always remain with people who had the privilege of seeing her dance for several decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Singh,

New Delhi

Bangladesh crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The unprecedented turmoil in Bangladesh, which has led to the fleeing of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, clearly indicates public wrath that has been brewing for some time. The volatile situation in a neighbouring country should be a cause for concern given the bonhomie between New Delhi and Dhaka. As of now, it should be a wait and watch policy for India. Politicians in India should be aware of the state of the youth given concerns about unemployment in India.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

The instability in Bangladesh — though it has different dimensions — resonates with the turmoil that Sri Lanka underwent a couple of years ago. Such instability in India’s immediate neighbourhood causes innumerable threats which may have spillover effects. With the burial of SAARC, there is concern over stability in the region.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.