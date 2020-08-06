Letters to the Editor — August 6, 2020

06 August 2020 00:02 IST

Ayodhya ceremony

Japan will shortly remember the dropping of “Little Boy” and “Fat Man” on two of its cities by American forces. The country pledges to make the world free of nuclear weapons and never undergo the horror of another nuclear event. Who better than Japan to understand the severity of a nuclear event? Japan never tried to undo history nor did it try to persuade the U.S. to apologise for its tragic actions.

We in India are celebrating the bhoomi pujan event to construct a Ram temple at Ayodhya, which will be remembered for two reasons. Lord Ram represents reason, right action and desirable virtues, and also as a happening of mass assertion of a religion and political mobilisation by a national party.

The point is this. Like Japan, why cannot we accept history as it is, learn lessons and move on? A survey once found that a fair number of Americans and Japanese still trust each other despite continuing disagreement over the justification for bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan too has atoned for some of its actions in World War II. If this is the new world order, where people remember history not to repeat it, then why cannot we as a nation, and as Indians, do the same in the name of nation-building and fostering brotherhood?

Let the construction of the Ram Mandir be the last and the intelligentsia from both the communities must ensure this. Politicians from both communities who thrive on the conflict must be stopped.

Kamal Nath Jha,

Patna, Bihar

It is true that as far as the function is concerned, ‘history is being made and crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come’. There is no doubt either that the temple will be a symbol of modern India, but the reality cannot be wished away. The economy is in trouble, there is unemployment affecting many a household and businesses have shrunk. Privatisation is on the rise and there is trouble as far as the pandemic and China are concerned. In a prayer to our leaders, I suggest that they follow Swami Vivekananda’s thought: ‘It is a privilege to serve mankind, for this is the worship of god. God is here, in all these human souls. He is the soul of man.’

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Equating the construction of a temple with the revival of Indian nationalism is insulting both to the deity and Indian nationalism. The political class must remember that construction of a religious centre with sectarian motives might not have the approval of the deity!

On the other hand, Indian nationalism is inherent in its diversity — in appreciating cultural values and accepting opinions to widen its base. Trying to muddy this by trying to plant a new idea of ‘one country one lord’ may fetch political dividends only for a while.

Tanmoy Chakraborty,

Siliguri, West Bengal

August 5, 2020 will be a historic day. But our political leaders must note that the Ramayana was also a way of life for every one; it was also about goodwill, love and respect. As the Prime Minister has taken part in this function, he should spare some effort to attend the programme when the masjid is built. Thus the garland of unity will be complete, spreading the fragrance of love and unity in diversity across India. It is regrettable that even now there are some, which includes a section of the media, still continuing to debate the issue. They must stop and instead use their efforts to ensure more unity in India, irrespective of faith and religion.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

It was disappointing to have the Prime Minister of India laying the foundation stone. The overall harmony of India cannot be forgotten by the top leader at all times, even if the temple concept paved the way for the political victory of the ruling party. Perhaps the temple can be transformed, among other things, into a centre of excellence which also creates the right awareness on the need to shun religious hatred and accept cultural differences. Or is this just a Utopian thought?

Vimal Philo Anand,

Chandigarh

Playing a role

It is interesting that the State topper (Tamil Nadu) in the civil services examination 2019 (Tamil Nadu, “Civil services exam: IFS is State topper’s choice”, August 5) has acknowledged that The Hindu played a stellar role in his success in cracking the competitive and coveted examination. It is proof that the daily is not just a mere newspaper but a treasure trove, honing talent and kindling one’s appetite for knowledge. One does not need any further explanation why the paper stands out among other newspapers, why it is a household name, and why it is inseparable from many readers.

V.S. Jayaraman,

Chennai