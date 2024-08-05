Letters to The Editor — August 5, 2024

Conduct an inquiry

With the toll mounting in the Wayanad landslide, there needs to be a complete study into the root causes. There needs to be a court of inquiry instituted to look into the subject of warnings having been issued and the allegations of them having been disregarded.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Yamini Krishnamurthy

Yamini Krishnamurthy made Indian classical dance forms well known across the world. Her expressions were what stood out and left a mark.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai

Yamini Krishnamurthy exemplified the truth, in the words of Havelock Ellis, that “Dancing is the loftiest, the most moving, the most beautiful of the arts, because it is no mere translation or abstraction from life; it is life itself.” Ms. Krishnamurthy is the ‘crowning glory’ of Indian classical dance.

Kelath Gopakumar Menon,

Mukkatukara, Thrissur, Kerala

Ms. Krishnamurthy captivated audiences with her expressive abhinaya and intricate footwork. Her performances were marked by a deep understanding of rhythm, grace, and a strong connection to the spiritual essence of classical dance.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Banking woes

Banks including nationalised ones, have begun adopting a practice of issuing fixed deposit advice on a plain sheet of paper without any authentication instead of issuing fixed deposit receipts which are usually printed on security paper with due authentication. Fixed deposit advice has no legal sanctity and cannot be honoured even in a branch other than the one in which it is issued. This is cause for worry in the minds of depositors.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Indian Bank has switched to a new banking app called “IndSMART”. There was no email or message about this and I got to know about it when I visited my branch to complain about the functioning of the now phased out and earlier app, “IndOASIS”. I was asked by the bank staff to download the new app from Playstore. However, the app is a complete nightmare. It takes time to load. If it loads it is only after one restarts the mobile phone several times. The mode of registration is by using one’s mobile number or CIF. This too does not work. One cannot use the older app either. When private banks have such wonderful apps, why do government bank products end up being so pathetic?

V.S. Raghavan,

Chennai

