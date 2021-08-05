Letters to the Editor — August 5, 2021

05 August 2021 00:02 IST

CM’s interview

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken an unapologetic stand on almost every issue, which is quite evident in the interview, “Not asked to move to Delhi: Yogi” and “If anyone has broken the law, my govt. has come down heavily on them” (Page 1 and Inside pages, August 4). His answers when asked about the mind-numbing spectre of bodies floating in the Ganga and the implementation of laws only make those of us who follow U.P. politics feel bad about the State’s situation under his rule. His self-righteous indignation is palpably evident across the interview.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Answers needed

On Pegasus, one is at a loss to understand why the Opposition insists that only the Prime Minister or the Home Minister should speak for the Government while the Prime Minister and Home Minister, for reasons known to them, are silent on the issue. The Government has equal responsibility in the developments, if not more than equal to that of the Opposition. If snooping took place, what was the Government’s role? And what are the next steps to prevent such incidents? These are the questions everyone is anxious to get answers for, from the Government.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Opposition unity

The recent visit of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, to Delhi appears to have worked as a catalyst for the Congress to convene a meeting of the Opposition parties to forge joint and coordinated action on issues plaguing the nation (Page 1, “Let’s unite voice of people, Rahul tells Oppn. leaders”, August 4). For the Opposition parties to respond with seriousness to invitations for such meetings, the Congress should first put its house in order and elect a new President who leads the party effectively from the front and exude confidence to mount an energetic fight for the people on the pressing issues. The Congress should realise that it has the unique distinction of being the only Opposition party that has an all India presence. The fact is that 2024 is so near, but Delhi is far, far away.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Board results

The CBSE Class 12 and 10 results are out, with most students passing with decent grades on account of their internal assessment marks. They indeed have had a rub of the green. But at the same time, students should understand that the job market is tough and they do need to hone their skills. This would mean that they would need to attend bridge courses to ensure they are solid in the basics. Academic institutions should extend help to them in this connection.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai