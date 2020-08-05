Letters to the Editor — August 5, 2020

J&K, a year later

It is a year since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi’s intent to establish peace and create economic development (probably even by way of foreign direct investment) in the Valley does not seem to have yielded results.

The drive (using a huge military presence) to integrate the Valley with the rest of India has only led to a betrayal of democratic principles and human rights (Editorial page, “A change that hit federalism, inclusion”, August 4). There is no doubt that a political amalgamation of Jammu and Kashmir is needed, but there is a greater need for people of the Valley to be trusted as they do have so many links with the rest of the country.

The most important thing is that no investor can express confidence about the situation unless there is lasting peace and order and the people are in consonace with the government. This is the reason, as Tim Marshall puts it in his work, Prisoners of Geography, that African nations have hardly seen economic growth. Forced curfews and detention of democratically elected political leaders are not what will work in New Delhi’s favour internationally too.

Chinmaya B.I.,

Harady, Puttur, Karnataka

I find the writer’s opinion (Editorial page, “A year on, Article 370 and Kashmir mythmaking”, August 4) to be biased as far as the repealing of Articles 370 and 35A and the situation in Kashmir are concerned. The fact is that there has been a steep decline in terror-related activities in the last one year.

This is one step that will psychologically assure business and industry. As far as Internet connectivity is concerned, let us remember that there are many parts of the rest of India where there is not even a connection of reliable and decent bandwidth.

It is quite understandable that some politicians of yore in Kashmir will have trouble in finding their feet in the new political landscape. There is no indication that the repealing of Article 370 will or has been the panacea for problems in Kashmir, but it has been a step that will give some momentum to the stagnant socio-economic situation in Kashmir.

Kapil Singh Yadav,

Singarra, Uttar Pradesh

I saw a different Kashmir Valley during my nine-day tour of districts in November 2019. For most in the Valley, the core issue is about the economy and development. ‘Special status’ was more for the benefit of certain political families and anger against these politicians was expressed in a number of ways when talking to the common man. When the rest of India has waited for over 70 years for peace in Kashmir, cannot some in the political class in Kashmir wait a few more years for peace to return?

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The Centre’s claims that the revocation of J&K’s special status and autonomy would remove the main obstacle in the way of its full integration into the Indian Union, ushering in economic development and weakening anti-India militancy, have been successful only on paper. But otherwise, it has been disastrous. With most of J&K’s politicians and activists in some form or other of detention, the complete absence of a political process; denial access to Internet and mobile connectivity; stamping out of Kashmiris’ civil and democratic rights and new definitions on eligibility for domicile, there has only been a double lockdown.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

A year has passed and the situation in the Valley is only getting worse. The suspension of the Internet has impacted education and health while the continued detention of political leaders is only an indication that there is no space for opinion or dissent in India’s democracy.

The repealing of Article 370 has hardly made any difference to the situation on the ground The way to reach out to the people is to restore: 4G Internet, freedom of speech and expression, Statehood, and employment.

Syed Rafaqit Hussain,

Kupwara, Kashmir

Lead by example

It is indeed unfortunate that a number of top political leaders and celebrities are contracting COVID-19. We wish them a quick recovery. However, we find that a majority have got themselves admitted in top private hospitals.

Does this mean that they themselves have no confidence in the treatment and care extended in general and public hospitals? It sends out a wrong message.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai