ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — August 4, 2023
Premium

August 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 03, 2023 11:19 pm IST

Growing hate

The atmosphere of hate over the last nine years seems to be travelling much faster than light and the government appears to be only adding more fuel to the fire. The developments in Haryana show the kind of hatred that has been injected in the name of religion. There needs to be strong action to end hate slogans and provocative speech before things go out of control.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The real magnitude of physical, emotional and financial hardships that come along with clashes, whether in Manipur or in Haryana, is colossal. It is a matter of concern that engineered violence by vested interests in various forms is being unleashed on vulnerable citizens at will. It is unfortunate that the government, especially of the ‘double engine’ type, which has almost all the powers and resources to prevent such violence, transforms itself into a powerless witness most of the time. It is time for enlightened minds to independently come up with preventive strategies.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is disturbing to have political parties sharpening the communal divide. What people long for is a viable livelihood. Political parties must focus on development instead of communal issues.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US