Letters to The Editor — August 4, 2023

August 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Growing hate

The atmosphere of hate over the last nine years seems to be travelling much faster than light and the government appears to be only adding more fuel to the fire. The developments in Haryana show the kind of hatred that has been injected in the name of religion. There needs to be strong action to end hate slogans and provocative speech before things go out of control.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The real magnitude of physical, emotional and financial hardships that come along with clashes, whether in Manipur or in Haryana, is colossal. It is a matter of concern that engineered violence by vested interests in various forms is being unleashed on vulnerable citizens at will. It is unfortunate that the government, especially of the ‘double engine’ type, which has almost all the powers and resources to prevent such violence, transforms itself into a powerless witness most of the time. It is time for enlightened minds to independently come up with preventive strategies.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is disturbing to have political parties sharpening the communal divide. What people long for is a viable livelihood. Political parties must focus on development instead of communal issues.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh