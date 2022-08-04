Letters

Letters to the Editor — August 4, 2022

August 04, 2022 00:24 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:52 IST

Pelosi visit

The visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, despite it being made clear to her that it would be seen as a reckless act by China, was a case of touch and go (Page 1, “Pelosi lands in Taiwan, China slams U.S.”, August 3). Her visit is nothing but symbolic but at a time when there is a war involving the major powers, the world would be better off without a new round of confrontation. The aftershocks are bound to linger for a while.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

The controversy over Ms. Pelosi’s visit stems from the “One China” policy which has governed U.S. relations with Taiwan for over 40 years. Perhaps, the visit will be an opportunity for Xi Jinping to capitalise on the U.S. President’s weaknesses.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Tensions between the U.S. and China would prove costly. That the well-being of the world is at the mercy of two or three world powers is a real tragedy.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Lawn bowl gold

To see and also read a report about a team of four determined women moving ahead to clinch gold in the Commonwealth Games was heartening (‘Sport’ page, “Fantastic feat by Indian women”, August 3). However, what cannot escape the eye is the palpable ignorance about the sport of lawn bowls in India. Popular faces in the commentary studio expressed astonishment at the lack of knowledge about the sport, besides expressing hope that the facilities required would increase. The goal of gold for Indian sports managers can be achieved only if there is better exposure to different sport across the country.

Anusha Hegde,

Bathinda, Punjab

