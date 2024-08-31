GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — August 31, 2024
Premium

Published - August 31, 2024 12:24 am IST

Report and fallout

In the cases of sexual abuse being reported following the Justice K. Hema Committee report, the emerging fact is that the alleged perpetrators seem to be middle aged and even senior citizens. These are people with ‘political power, social status, money power, experience in the industry and even long-standing brand value’. If committees are formed in other States to investigate the state of the film world in each State, there are sure to be many more scandals to uncover and cases being filed.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

The Hema Committee report is also about other problems in the industry. But the media is focusing only on subjects that will drive TRP ratings and sell pages. What about the plight of ‘junior artists’? And the facilities at shooting spots? Will anything be done about these?

Bina Paul,

Kochi

A.G. Noorani

A.G. Noorani was a wizard in whichever sphere he was involved in (Inside pages, August 30). His inimitable style of writing and faultless delivery of speeches with facts and figures, particularly on legal issues, won him many admirers.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

His articles in Frontline , especially on the Kashmir dispute and the India-China border issue are treasures. They will help policymakers to reflect on the roots of such problems and even take corrective measures.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Of particular interest to readers like me were his columns in Frontline where he covered extensive ground on a gamut of subjects. Largely devoid of legal jargon, they were as comprehensible to laymen as they were to those familiar with the subjects on which he expounded.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

