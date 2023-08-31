Letters to The Editor — August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The China ‘map’

It is quite disturbing that China has put out a map which lays claim to vast areas of India’s northeast as its territory apart from its gratuitous advice that we should not over-read the changes in the map. China seems to be testing India. In 1962, it was to see whether we would rush to the United States for protection. We stood our ground, but in the process, had to face a vastly-equipped PLA.

China for all its diplomatic talk sees India as its competitor in the geopolitics of this region. And, as usual, the United States may try to fish in troubled waters. The USSR does not exist as it was and Russia is busy with its troubles. Which means that we have to stand firm and tell China a thing or two.

B. Ganga Raju,

Hyderabad

Though it is not unusual for Beijing to do such things, the timing of the act shows the real intent is to belittle India’s stature in the eyes of the world. India should observe restraint and act with maturity.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Whether it is an attempt to “standardise” the names of places in Arunachal Pradesh or make new claims in a map, China does not seem to be shying away from entering ‘uncharted territories’. One hopes that at the G-20 Summit, which the Chinese President is anticipated to attend, the Indian Prime Minister clearly asserts India’s position.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

LPG price cut

The government’s decision to slash LPG prices by ₹200 per cylinder ahead of the poll season is a tribute to the power of the vote! The government could have done this earlier. It has not passed on the benefit of the dip in international crude oil prices. It seems to have become aware that the appeal of Hindutva and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not quite enough to win elections. Normally the BJP is not given to speaking about ‘ease of living’ and ‘increasing happiness within families’. Now it has adopted the phrases in its political messaging.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu