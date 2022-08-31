Letters to the Editor — August 31, 2022

Tharoor’s poll pitch

Although it may not tick all the right columns of contemporary Indian politics, especially the Congress’s politics, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor would be an ideal choice to be the party’s president, more than most of the dyed-in-the wool Congress politicians at a time when the party is at the crossroads (Page 1, August 30) If, as reported, the possibility of his victory against an official nominee is slim, it only underscores what jurist Nani A. Palkhivala famously said about his non-selection to the ICS: “Peacocks cannot win prizes in a poultry show!” In the rare event of Mr. Tharoor getting himself elected, he would be able to bring in a whiff of fresh air to the stale atmosphere in the party.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The problem with the Congress is that no one seems to be addressing the key issue of the leadership crisis in a free and frank manner. A change in leadership with a credible, charismatic, and intellectually inclined individual such as Mr. Tharoor could infuse new energy in the party. Mr. Tharoor has maintained standards of integrity and neutrality throughout his career. His contribution to business in the Lok Sabha cannot be glossed over as he has introduced some Private Member’s Bills on crucial issues.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthy, Nalgonda, Telangana

If Rahul Gandhi has been termed to be ‘immature’ and described in other unflattering terms, this is an issue that can be discussed behind closed doors. Which political party does not have internal differences? If a veteran such as Ghulam Nabi Azad found many things in the party to be offensive, especially decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi, why was he silent? Wrong actions should have been questioned instantly, for corrective action. When it comes to Mr. Tharoor’s candidature, he is a person with a brilliant and balanced mind, well educated and very articulate. He could fit the bill, appreciates good work and disagrees politely with things that are unacceptable. Few can match his personality and aura. But these qualities may not yield the desired political results.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Signals from Pakistan

That Pakistan’s cabinet is contemplating restoring trade ties with India also shows how vested political interests can damage trade and developmental policies. If things change, this is a ‘troika’ of opportunity — to send out an unambiguous message to the global community and people who matter in Pakistan that India is willing and ready to trade and extend help barring pre-conditionalities; is ready to consolidate itself as a credible regional partner and give impetus to regional, strategic and diplomatic steps; and use this as a move to jump start SAARC or other pathways to ensure regional peace. Perhaps, a season of bonhomie is upon us, as evinced by the cricket players of both nations, in Dubai recently.

Nishat Bhatotia,

Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana

Crime watch

The dismal scenario (Page 1, “Violent crimes back to pre-COVID levels”, August, 30 ) reflects poorly on the efficacy of the law enforcing agencies. Collecting data, crime mapping, visible policing, community policing, etc. have no meaning when the crime graph is moving up. Prosecution needs to be fast tracked.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai