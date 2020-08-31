Letters to the Editor — August 31, 2020

Glitches in national test

I write this as a former Joint Director of Technical Education, Government of Kerala. The Council of Architecture conducted the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), on August 29, throughout India. This is an obligatory test to prove the aptitude of candidates for admission to the B. Arch (Bachelor of Architecture) programme in any institution in India, except the NITs and IITs (these institutes hold their own aptitude tests).

The NATA held on August 29 took candidates for a ride. In this online test, the questions often did not appear in full on the computer screen. And to make things worse, the Council had introduced a strange condition: “Questions will appear one by one and are to be answered within maximum time. After the candidate answers a question or its maximum time limit exceeds, the system will move forward to the next question. Going back and forth of questions is not allowed.” In many instances, the questions appeared in a flash and disappeared, not giving candidates even a moment to read or answer them. Thousands of children have taken pains in preparing for NATA for months. If they experienced such errors, it was indeed a cruel experiment on them.

The Council of Architecture should immediately cancel the test of August 29 and permit all candidates to appear in the test that has been scheduled for September 12, without the payment of any extra fees. The Council should ensure that test administration uses reliable software.

B.S. Warrier,

Kochi

Japan leads

Japan has yet again demonstrated to the world its high ethics in public life (‘Profiles’ page, “Japan’s eternal Prime Minister”, August 30). The decision taken by Shinzo Abe, who was well aware that he would not be able to do justice to the post held by him, is an act that needs to be emulated by leaders in other countries, especially India. In Japan, if it is the workers who demonstrate time and again their commitment towards the progress of the country through their hard work, the political leadership has now raised the bar.

B.C. Unnikrishnan Nair,

Kuthiathode, Alappuzha, Kerala

Toy story

The Prime Minister’s push to the Atmanirbhar campaign, where he extended the idea to cover the toys and games sector stands out. Toys are useful in developing psychomotor and cognitive skills apart from having a societal value. Indeed, toys serve many other purposes than being mere instruments to entertain oneself. They are also a reflection of a culture and display the values which a nation follows and they are a product of the innovation of an entity. With these features, it would not be wrong to say that toys do reflect the society. They form a part of it and display the inclinations which a child in a society is being provided. Toys serve as a perfect way for promoting a culture or a thought. GI: Joe would not have gained popularity if it was not for the period in which it was launched. Though one cannot condone the horrific act of war, but this toy series did reflect the general inclination of the youngest constituent of the society. Kids wearing World War II style helmets in their advertisements can provide us a perfect manifestation of the general inclination being provided, as well as at the same time, being promoted in the society. The tag of the ‘The Real American Hero’ gives it the stamp of that inclination. Toys and video games can not only inform us about the current trends in the society but can also serve as a way of promoting the past. Educating the youngest lot of society becomes much easier through these instruments. Obviously, these constituents do not provide the whole picture but they can certainly be qualified to help in the origination of a curiosity about the association of this toy or video game. The famed hero, Steve Rogers, may be fighting against intergalactic forces in the 21st century but his origin lies in the Second World War. Punching Adolf Hitler even before the U.S.A’s entry served as an adequate way of the promotion of the patriotic spirit among the American masses, which is necessary to win a war. Newly recruited soldiers by reading his comics nurtured an aspiration to be that Captain who punched all who came before him during his WWII campaign, be it Hitler or Hirohito. This specimen may not have an association with toys and games, but they do show the use of imaginations to serve a particular purpose. And still, Captain America’s toys and games do have a following in the market. The purpose of its origin may have been overshadowed, but has not died for the flag themed hero. Video games can also for that matter can provide an excellent way in which education about the past can be promoted. Why is this being mentioned? Because games provide its users a first-hand experience of the virtual world in which he/she is playing. Games with historical themes serve both the functions of education as well as entertainment. A 24-minute game play of Call of Duty: WWII would provide one a perfect glimpse into the hardships endured by the soldiers who survived the ordeal, not to mention the weapons, conditions and uniforms of that time. Video games have become so advanced in the historical context that one can have a good interaction with a Greek philosopher like Socrates (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey). This practice of basing video games on real life events is not new since arcade games with themes ranging from the Cuban Revolution to the Vietnam War can provide a proper attestation to the above claim. Thus the role of toys and games in the context of their social contribution cannot be easily subjected to dispute. Therefore, if the above examples and their implications be considered and effected, the time is not far when we could see a strategic game based on Chanakaya, a business board game on the Tatas or the presence of a properly articulated action figure of a soldier from the Azad Hind Fauj on the shelves of supermarkets.

Aditya Vashisht,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

On Palestine

The humiliation and injustice being perpetrated on Palestinians by Israel for decades have almost become a non-issue for the rest of the world (‘Profiles’ page, “The land lost between the river and sea”, August 30). It is painful and matter of regret that their legitimate cause remains to be addressed meaningfully. Every country and every leader that and who speaks for human rights and justice has a moral duty to address the misery and plight of Palestinians. The U.S. which prides itself as the ‘greatest and most powerful nation’ has a special role. So too the United Nations, the European Union and Arab regimes.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

IPL and CSK

It is extremely shocking to know that almost a third of the Chennai Super Kings squad has tested positive for COVID-19. The development raises pertinent questions and any wilful breach of the BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedures should invite punitive measures. All these issues bring to the forefront the wisdom of holding a multi-team, multi-venue tournament in the midst of a raging pandemic. Our ‘millionaire’ cricketers and ‘billionaire’ team owners could have skipped this year’s IPL and waited next year, by which time a vaccine would most likely be ready. Expecting Mahendra Singh Dhoni to inspire the team is, at this juncture, a tall order. Even the talismanic captain needs a mentally and physically-fit team and support staff to deliver cups/trophies like he has in the past.

V.V. Koushik,

Chennai