Letters to The Editor — August 30, 2024
Premium

Published - August 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

President’s anguish

The rape and the murder of a trainee lady doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata is an unpardonable crime.

It is heartening that the President of India (Page 1, “Counter mindset that sees women as less capable: Murmu”, August 29) has declared that “enough is enough”. However, could the ruling party at the Centre be gunning for the ouster of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal? This is an unanswered question in the minds of the people.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Rising crimes against women are a jolt to society. We have a fundamental duty to contribute towards bringing order to ensure dignity and respect for women, so that they can live with a sense of pride, freedom and confidence.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Rarely does an incumbent first citizen of the country express his/her concern over incidents that have an adverse impact on the well-being of society.

The phrase ‘enough is enough’ is apt and cogent.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The remark made by the President, that ‘enough is enough’, has not come a day too soon. But her words would have carried greater moral authority had she referred to the atrocities in Manipur and crimes in BJP-ruled States.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Mental health on campuses

Mental health on college campuses has become a prominent issue as students face rising academic, social, and financial pressures. There is stress. There are burnouts. According to the American College Health Association, 60% of students were reported to have felt anxiety and 40% experienced depression that was severe enough to impact daily college life. Academic pressure, a lack of support, personal challenges and financial stress contribute to depression. There is a need for comprehensive mental health-care systems that can support students holistically. Institutions must invest more in mental health resources to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and create an environment where students feel comfortable seeking help.

Jessica Olive,

Chennai

letters

