Letters to The Editor — August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Cartographic aggression

China giving new names to places in the South China Sea and Arunachal Pradesh, or cartographic aggression, is the new art form in its diplomacy (Inside pages, August 29). Earlier, China produced ancient maps to lay claim to large territories. The present map also means that India must be ready for multi-front defence preparedness. India should not misread this cartographic aggression and must strongly resist such claims over its lands.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Though China is struggling to stabilise its economy, Beijing’s territorial ambitions still seem to be sky high. China never keeps its word too. New Delhi has to be very careful. Disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions at the China border should be the prerequisites for any effective dialogue.

S.K. Vijayan,

Avalookunnu, Alappuzha, Kerala

Moon mission

August 23, 2023 should be cherished by every Indian as a great day as far as India’s space programme is concerned. The perseverance and hard work put in by our scientists have stunned the world.

P.S. Rajagopalan,

Chennai

The huge success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission also imparts several life lessons, one of them being the importance of analysing our mistakes. Most importantly, it is about the need to work with unwavering focus, dedication and to always give any task or assignment one’s best shot (Inside pages, “Moon mission gained from crash analysis: LPSC chief”, August 29).

Janani Parvathy J.,

Bengaluru

Point of equity

‘Data Point’ (‘Opinion’ page, August 29, 2023) only underlines the need for India to usher in an era of sustainable and equitable development for all sections of society. The government needs to realise that overall production alone cannot improve the lives of the people when means and the profits from that production continue to remain in the hands of a small chunk of favourites. The focus should be on increasing formal sector employment and supporting small enterprises. Per capita income must rise.

Prakhar R. Jaiswal,

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh