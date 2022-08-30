Letters to the Editor — August 30, 2022

Calendar ticked

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian National Congress is facing multiple challenges, but the fact is that its vote share in parliamentary elections shows that it still has some potential left. The party will have to sort out issues concerning organisational issues and leadership. In the presidential election scheduled for October (Page 1, August 29), the Gandhis need to take a step back even though some leaders appear to be canvassing for Rahul Gandhi. This is the right time to allow leaders and others to file their nominations, with elections being held in transparency. This will not in any way dilute the leadership role of Gandhi family. Rather, it would strengthen their positions. It would also ensure that INC workers feel invested in the party.

Ravi Bhushan,

Kurukshetra, Haryana

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an ideal opportunity for the party to revive itself with the post being occupied by someone other than a member of the Gandhi family. A fresh face is what the party needs.

Avantika Sharma,

Kedarpur, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

What is of paramount importance is that the entire election process must be transparent in all respects. The party cannot survive with a ‘puppet president’. The onus is on the dynasty to ensure that those in the Congress apply their mind to the whole election process and are free to elect a candidate of their choice. What is needed is the dynasty’s zero interference.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Right from 2014, Rahul Gandhi has proved to be inefficient and unfit to be a leader. The string of electoral losses in States ruled by the INC is an example of his unsuitability to lead the party. Ironically, he was not even confident of winning from his own safe constituency, Amethi. Nor has he even made an attempt to wrest it back from the BJP. One hopes that the interim president Sonia Gandhi is wise enough to realise the shortcomings of Rahul Gandhi and ensure the success of a non-family leader.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit

The resignation of ‘elders’ from the Congress is a blessing in disguise. They have held the party captive to the Gandhi family for too long. They enjoyed power without responsibility and they denied youngsters an opportunity. They do not have an understanding of the needs of the common man. The recent protests by the Congress were only to protect the Gandhis. When was the last time we saw the Congress out on the roads taking up issues that concern the common people?

Devassy Kadaparambil,

Mysuru

Issue of freebies

Today, the Union Government’s reliance on indirect taxes, to which the poor contribute substantially, has increased. Therefore, there is nothing wrong in giving the poor some basic amenities for their survival as a welfare measure. It would be wrong to call it a freebie. Under the present government, a major part of the benefits seems to be flowing to a chosen few due to its crony-capitalistic policies such as privatisation and corporate tax cuts. What the big corporates are enjoying is the real freebie. That apart, one fails to understand how freebies can be the subject matter of arguments in courts. It is a matter to be debated by Parliament, the media and in public meetings.

N.G.R Prasad,

Chennai

In Dubai

The match the Indian cricket team played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai will be remembered for a long time not only for its nail-biting finish but also for the calm and composed attitude of the Indian team. There was camaraderie throughout the match too.

B. Palaniraj,

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu