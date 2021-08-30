Letters to the Editor — August 30, 2021

Crime in Mysuru

The Mysuru gang rape case is disturbing. (Page 1, “5 held in Mysuru gang rape case”, August, 29). But making it even worse have been the uncharitable remarks made by politicians and others, casting aspersions on the survivor-student for the abominable incident.

It has become the practice for people in authority to make crass remarks, conveniently forgetting the unquantifiable trauma and agony the survivors undergo.

This only shows a retrograde mindset and lack of empathy for the distraught women. Assaults on women only show the law enforcement agency in a bad light; but it is also a blot on the entire society. Finally, it is only intensive foot patrolling and a visible police presence in crime-prone areas round the clock and exemplary punishments for the perpetrators through fast track courts that can make a very visible difference.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

India has been an unfriendly nation for women in general, with no signs of crimes against them abating. An atrocity almost similar to the 2012 Nirbhaya case has been perpetuated in Mysuru, a city known for its safety and civility. The perpetrators of the ghastly crime need to face quick justice; it is only such a step that will instil confidence in all. The current laws do not seem to be proving to be a deterrent. This is also no occasion to make and exchange insensitive remarks or comments.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

This is one more example of the growing violence against women in the country. Only a fraction of women who are assaulted, file complaints, and most survivors prefer to remain silent because of the social stigma. India is a deeply patriarchal society and it is no exaggeration to say that popular culture encourages young men to harass women. The relevant laws need to be revisited as there has been no reduction in the wave of crimes against women.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Selection of judges

In the long list of appointees to the Supreme Court of India, what stands out is the omission of Justice Akil Kureshi. The reasons are not far to see. The appointments were kept in the backburner for almost two years and popped up no sooner than star performer Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman retired and was out of the collegium.

It is one of the lamentable follies of the Collegium and its consequent fallout on the independence of the judiciary. The striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) which wanted to include other constitutional functionaries in the appointment of judges, has really made no difference. Earlier it was the case of supersession of Justice H.R. Khanna for the post of the Chief Justice of India after he delivered his historic dissent in ADM Jabalpur. Now, it is the unfortunate omission of Justice Kureshi at the threshold itself.

No person can be made to suffer for his boldness and fairness as it is the most cherished value of the judicial system and its very bedrock. We may still have some Justice Khannas and Justice Kureshis left, but that is no consolation. We need a fearless judiciary.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Pension regulations

I am a disability activist suffering from multiple sclerosis for the last 23 years. I had to take premature retirement from bank service due to total incapacitation after completion of 30 years of service.

My physical condition is such that I have not been able to visit a bank branch as I have been denied a notional benefit of five years in pensionary benefits; this may well be the condition of many others like me.

Recently, the family pension of bank employees was enhanced from 15% to 30% and I sent a representation to the Finance Minister requesting intervention in a matter pending since 1996 when the Disabilities Act was first passed.

What needs to be highlighted is the anomaly in Section 30 of the bank pension regulations regarding denial of notional benefit of five years in the pensionary benefits of those who have taken premature retirement due to total incapacitation.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar, Punjab