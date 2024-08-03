Letters to The Editor — August 3, 2024

Endless quotas?

ADVERTISEMENT

After the top court’s verdict, it will be a case of sub-classifications and more quotas (Page 1, August 2). It could become a mammoth task to settle for these from an objective and political angle. Our political leaders could also begin to manipulate quotas to suit their political needs.

Gopalaswamy J.,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

States must act with care and the identification of groups should be based on unchallengeable evidence and reason. The categorisation should not be made or perceived to be made on political reasons.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Rail coaches

The Railway Minister appears to be content with the ratio of 2:1 between non-air-conditoned and air-conditioned coaches on trains (“Railways will soon add 2,500 general coaches, says Minister”, August 2). Previously, the ratio was around 4:1. This has resulted in a significant shortage of seats in the lower classes, as seen by multiple ground reports of passengers crammed like sardines in the general and sleeper coaches. He could have clarified whether the share of air-conditioned coaches would increase after the new arrivals.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.