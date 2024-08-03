GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — August 3, 2024
Premium

Published - August 03, 2024 12:24 am IST

Endless quotas?

After the top court’s verdict, it will be a case of sub-classifications and more quotas (Page 1, August 2). It could become a mammoth task to settle for these from an objective and political angle. Our political leaders could also begin to manipulate quotas to suit their political needs.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

States must act with care and the identification of groups should be based on unchallengeable evidence and reason. The categorisation should not be made or perceived to be made on political reasons.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Rail coaches

The Railway Minister appears to be content with the ratio of 2:1 between non-air-conditoned and air-conditioned coaches on trains (“Railways will soon add 2,500 general coaches, says Minister”, August 2). Previously, the ratio was around 4:1. This has resulted in a significant shortage of seats in the lower classes, as seen by multiple ground reports of passengers crammed like sardines in the general and sleeper coaches. He could have clarified whether the share of air-conditioned coaches would increase after the new arrivals.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

