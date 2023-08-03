Letters to The Editor — August 3, 2023

August 03, 2023 12:24 am | Updated August 02, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Manipur and the response

In a way, the no-confidence motion that the Opposition has moved against the Union government on the Manipur issue has become redundant. Or at least the task has been made easier for the Opposition after the Supreme Court of India’s strident observation that the “systemic” and “unprecedented magnitude” of sexual violence committed against the women in Manipur amid ethnic clashes cannot be excused on the ground that such crimes are happening to several other women in other parts of the country too. The Union government might have thought that by equating such incidents in non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-governed States, it could silence the Opposition. The top court has given a fitting reply to such attempts of the Union government to make light of the incidents in Manipur. Had similar incidents happened in non-BJP-governed States, the government would have promulgated President’s Rule. A court-constituted investigation itself is proof that the so-called double engine sarkar has been a total failure.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

The BJP needs to explain to the survivors how inaction by its double engine governments has resulted in the loss of their dignity, hearth and homes. The government is answerable more to them than to the Opposition. The government’s whataboutery is adding insult to injury.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

Thrissur, Kerala

The common man has so far seen the Prime Minister as an astute politician with the gift of the gab, ever ready to decimate the Opposition with his impressive oratory, rapier wit and ready repartees. But, when he speaks in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, all right-thinking people would expect more from him because everyone knows that what has occurred could not have happened without multiple failures at different levels of the governmental machinery. Blaming previous governments or illegal migrants from Myanmar or Bangladesh will simply not wash. What people will be looking forward to from him are genuine expressions of grief and contrition, if not an apology.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

It is intriguing why the Prime Minister shies away from accepting democratic responsibility. People are watching the battle of wits between the government and Opposition in disgust.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

From Manipur to Mewat

Violence that is raging in the eastern part of the country has also moved to where I live — in Haryana. Violence is traumatic for all and the ones who suffer the most are students. At a time when they should be in schools and colleges, they are confined to their homes and in fear and despair. I can relate to the situation in Manipur because the Internet shutdown in Nuh is also affecting my studies.

Jyoti Raghav,

Nuh, Haryana

The arson and communal clashes that have now erupted in Haryana show a diabolic and well-planned pattern to create trouble and divide people on religious lines. It is beyond doubt that the genie of violence is out of the jar, and unless punitive steps are taken, the situation will spiral out of control. The rhetoric of minority appeasement has now been twisted into the behemoth of majority appeasement for political gains.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur and now Haryana are a signal of the days ahead. A Hindutva agenda and aggressive political propaganda have begun taking their toll. ‘Hate’ is the keyword. Unless concerted and strong actions are taken, there may be a spread of violence as 2024 draws nears. More than anything else, people must now heed the call to battle growing hatred on the streets as well as in their minds with utmost urgency. People must rise to the occasion.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Hockey and hope

The picture of the Pakistan hockey team (‘Sport’ page, August 2), now in Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy, was an image that spoke a thousand words. Of course, any India-Pakistan sporting fixture will evoke many emotions. But it also shows that sport is sport. May the best team win.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

When political establishments in India and Pakistan are not connecting with each other, it is sport on which hope rests to help bring the two nuclear powers to the table to thrash out contentious issues. The BCCI should take a leaf out of the page of such sports diplomacy and invite Pakistan for a five-Test series that can be labelled ‘The Asian Ashes’.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

