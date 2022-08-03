Letters to the Editor — August 3, 2022

August 03, 2022 00:24 IST

Price rise debate

The Finance Minister’s reply to the debate on price rise was more about scoring political brownie points than seeking to reassure the common man who is reeling under an unprecedented price rise of essential commodities and runaway inflation (Page 1, “GST levies won’t burden the poor”, August 2).

It was surprising to read about the Finance Minister’s averment that GST levies will not burden the poor.

One wonders how higher GST on staple food items will not impact the poor. There are enough indicators that there will be a cascading effect given the fact that a majority of people in the country have rice as their staple food. The GST Council’s decisions are almost always decided by the Centre, with States given a marginal role in offering suggestions (usually brushed aside). There was also no word in the Minister’s reply on what is being done to tackle the crucial unemployment issue.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The assertion by the Finance Minister that the GST levies on food items would not burden poor households is not convincing as the ground realities are different. It is no surprise that the Opposition was left disappointed by the reply — that the decision has been taken by the GST Council ‘with the approval of all States’. The statement that the Government is trying to keep inflation at 7% when inflation under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime was over 9% is unacceptable. The ruling party has been in power for eight years now and it does not look right for it to be comparing itself with the UPA government for everything. The ruling dispensation should try to offer concrete solutions instead of citing other economic factors.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The treasury benches shall never relent to the pleas of the Opposition! This after the Opposition had stalled parliamentary proceedings to highlight price rise and GST rates. The Finance Minister seemed to remind us of her spokeswoman-ship days (Page 1, “‘GST levies won’t burden the poor’,” August 2). Free food to 80 crore people was her trump card in favour of the poor. All other parameters, according to her, are under control despite global crises and the ‘burden’ of the UPA’s oil bonds. The Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi was right in mentioning the ruling party’s strategy of the proverbial ‘Eat the cake if you can’t buy bread!’ All said and done, the Opposition parties got nothing in return for their efforts.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

On what basis was the Finance Minister claiming in Parliament that GST levies won’t burden the poor? Daily wage workers and the common man now purchase small sachets of milk, curd and butter milk as there is a fear of adulteration. Even an increase of a rupee does affect the poorest of the poor in India.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The V-P election

The interview by the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Margaret Alva, shows that the fighting spirit within her is alive and kicking (Inside pages, “Where is the south in this whole set-up, and who represents us?” July 31). One would wonder why her capabilities remain unutilised, or under-utilised, by the Congress party for inscrutable logic.

Ms. Alva is right in pointing out the glaring injustice in not providing even a modicum of representation for South India in top constitutional posts or other higher leadership levels.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Whither democracy

Our freedom fighters would be appalled by how the entire space of the country’s popular culture and consciousness is being occupied by virulent nationalism (Editorial page, “Reengineering India’s consciousness”, August 2). The right has, to a great extent, succeeded in making the ‘ideology of the ruling class’, the ruling ideology of the wider society. The country’s political complexion has changed so much that it is boggling that Savarkar is being propped up as a rival or as an equal to Mahatma Gandhi for veneration as the country’s foremost icon.

One must not forget that the ruling party has corporate billionaires, top bureaucrats, academics, think tanks, film stars, journalists and judges among legions of its supporters. The new form of nationalism is antithetical to inclusivity.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Monkeypox strategy

Urgent measures need to be taken to curb the further spread of monkeypox. All primary contacts must be kept under strict observation and surveillance reports must be of the standard prescribed by WHO. All inbound travellers must be scrutinised at the international airports.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

Women’s power

India is off to a good start in the Commonwealth Games. But what makes it even better is that India’s women athletes are setting the pace. Their successes are sure to inspire girls in India.

Albin Benny,

Bengaluru