Letters to The Editor — August 29, 2024

Bail to BRS leader Kavitha

The Supreme Court of India’s scathing criticism of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which it made while granting bail to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam (“SC grants bail to Kavitha, questions fairness of probe”, August 28), should come as a huge embarrassment to both the central agencies. They have been chastised for quite some time for being a political instrument of the government to target key Opposition political figures. The top court has also faulted the Delhi High Court’s refusal to grant her bail.

The agencies now face a significant loss of credibility in the case, where despite an ‘extensive investigation’, they seem to have failed to find any exculpatory evidence against the main accused.

The Court’s observations spell hope that the targeting of the Opposition and dissenting voices will end soon.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

The grant of bail by the Court has clearly exposed the absence of diligence by the ED and the CBI in a high-profile case involving political bigwigs. The Court’s observations should be viewed with all seriousness by the central government which should now restore the credibility of these apex investigating agencies at the earliest.

At the same time, the failure to punish political leaders, because of loopholes and anomalies in the investigation, only results in unbridled corruption. Autonomy to the ED and the CBI is a prerequisite to curbing corruption. Good governance can only evolve with honest politicians at the helm of affairs.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

Ministry and ayurveda

The AYUSH Ministry seems to think that promoting ayurveda is essentially about promoting the commercial prospects of ayurvedic products. Its errors of omission and commission emanate from this misconception. Authentic ayurvedic practice seeks to make the public as self-reliant as is safely possible; it is humble in its outlook and relies on drugs and measures that are inexpensive. Therefore, commerce ought not to be seen as a reliable parameter in gauging the popularity of ayurveda. Instead of functioning as a trade-promoter for ayurvedic products, the AYUSH Ministry would do well to focus on enhancing the evidence-based quality of traditional medical systems. Its track record in doing this has been dismal.

Dr. G.L. Krishna,

Bengaluru

U.S. visit, investments

The decision by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to visit the United States in order to attract investments into Tamil Nadu (August 28) does have some merit. The State has value on account of its demography, state of democracy and demand. However, some points need to be stressed.

Industrial estates can be a boon in development. But when an area is identified for an estate, 10% of the land area must be set aside for public purposes.

No wet lands may be utilised for any industrial purpose.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Damaged smart bikes

The Greater Chennai Corporation launched the availability of eco-friendly smart bikes, but many of them are now lying idle in parking lots that are no longer functional.

Regular users have reported that many bikes are damaged, with rusty wheel-chains, low air pressure, and dysfunctional pedals. In the Tondiarpet zone, for example, nearly 10 bikes are parked on the road. The smart bike app showed only four cycles to be available. There are similar issues in locations such as Nungambakkam, Egmore, Nehru Park, and St. Thomas Metro stations.

Priyadharshini S.,

Chennai

