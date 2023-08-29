HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — August 29, 2023
Premium

August 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

More to cheer about

Neeraj Chopra has single-handedly propelled India to the acme. All track and field disciplines do not enjoy much patronage and popularity in India. We have no world class facility for training nor renowned coaches available to nurture promising talent. That said, if an Indian athlete marches ahead of his rivals repeatedly in the international arena, he needs to be saluted. What was edifying was that Neeraj did not indulge in any drama; his wide grin said it all. He is in an orbit of his own.

While we rejoice over the success of Chandrayaan-3 and Praggnanandhaa, a world record by an under-celebrated Indian athlete should not be lost sight of. Neeraj richly deserves adulation (Page 1, “Neeraj crowned world champion”, August 28).

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The week gone by can be termed as one of sweet dreams — a moon landing, chess and also a javelin throw. Despite its political turmoil and problems, India’s spectacular progress is largely on account of dedicated individuals.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Strays in India

The stray dog menace in India is reaching agonising levels with horror stories being reported almost every day (‘Magazine – Open Page’, August 27). The government should provide sterilisation facilities and eliminate open garbage dumps. These steps are crucial in controlling the canine population. Animal welfare organisations must be more proactive.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

