Letters to The Editor — August 28, 2024

Look at the root cause

It would be hypocritical to believe that Kerala was unaware of the murky goings-on in the Malayalam film industry before the release of the Justice K. Hema Committee report. Television channels are doing incalculable damage to the future of the Malayalam film industry through their cavalier and insensitive attitude. All and sundry are being allowed air their views on screen and take pot shots. Sensationalism and voyeurism rule the roost. It is illusory to believe that the film industry will be cleaned up in the aftermath of the revelations in the Hema Committee report. The root cause of the malady lies in the feudalistic and patriarchal male psyche in Kerala. Those who express concern over the revelations in the report should open their eyes to the pitiful and helpless state of women workers in malls, textile shops and even hospitals to understand the generic dimension of issues being brought to the fore.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

‘Extradite Sheikh Hasina’

The demand put forth by the general secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has landed New Delhi in a sticky situation (‘World’ page, “India should extradite Hasina: BNP leader”, August 27). The only saving grace is that such a demand has not been voiced by the interim government in Dhaka. If it does, it could call for adroit diplomacy and tact by New Delhi.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

On pension

That the burden of statutory pension for government employees is a tax on the vast majority of the unemployed/self-employed, cannot be swept under the carpet of convenient politics. Government employees, being a unionised force, wield much more power. The voice of the larger society — with no social security in its sunset years — is feeble. It can be easily ignored or pacified with some ‘petty doles’ during election time. The notion of pension at a higher percentage of the last drawn salary for longer service decimates the very principle of equity, fair play and natural justice. Longer service and higher emoluments thereon should have been used to build a large retirement nest egg. If at all any guarantee of a minimum assured pension is to be thought of, it should be for all citizens above a fixed age.

Jose Abraham,

Vaikom, Kottayam, Kerala

