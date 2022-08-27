Letters to the Editor — August 27, 2022

Spyware issue

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few days we have been reading about Pegasus and how ‘malware’ has been found in five phones, but of there no proof of it being Pegasus. Experts and the highest court in the land are dealing with the matter. But I have a simple question. Was Pegasus purchased by the Government? And the answer from the Government counsel should be either a yes or a no. The firm that made the software has categorically stated that it sells the software only to governments.

Deepak Das,

Jaipur, Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

From the data security perspective of an individual and the nation, the threats posed by malware cannot be underestimated. Hence, even if there is no proof establishing that the malware in question is Pegasus, the detection is still cause for grave concern. The Government ought to have extended its full cooperation to the Supreme Court-appointed “Pegasus technical committee”. It is important to safeguard the digital security of our nation from ‘foreign powers’. By not making things clear, the Government has missed a golden opportunity to alter the general perception of its role in the spyware issue.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

That the Central government did not cooperate with the investigation is not a surprise. Even though the digital forensic findings remain inconclusive, the development is unlikely to allay fears of sophisticated hacking and the continued use of illegal tactics. The deployment of new tools and technologies in a manner that compromises the rights of citizens is a serious issue. The least the Government can do now is to implement the recommendations that try and ensure a safer digital environment.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

An aberration

It is shocking how 11 convicts involved in gang rape and murder are being treated like heroes by the state. Even if we leave out the ‘relevant clause’ which ensured their remission, why is the state intent on glorifying them? If a law fails to show society the correct way, it will only end up causing more harm than good. We wait for the Supreme Court of India to set things right.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

The release of the 11 convicts stirs up images of horror and of gruesome and heartless acts even after 20 years making our hearts bleed and causing us to bow our heads in shame. The 11 men were all given a ceremonial welcome. None of them had even a trace of remorse on their faces. To see them receiving the ‘honours’ done to them was very disturbing . It was a day the survivors of the horrific crime lost their independence and right to live in dignity and safety.

Rameeza A. Rasheed,

Chennai

Mother Teresa

August 26, 2022 marked the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa. Over two decades have gone since the passing of Mother Teresa but one cannot forget her greatness that is derived not just from the strength of her intellect but also the great power and love she had in her heart. Her mission — of unconditional care and self-sacrifice — still lives on. “The biggest disease today is not leprosy or tuberculosis, but rather the feeling of being unwanted;” was one of her more famous lines. The world must remember this.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai