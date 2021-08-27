Letters to the Editor — August 27, 2021

Vaccine drive

With studies showing waning protection within six months from the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is important to vaccinate school staff and non-teaching staff as fast as possible. The recent warning by experts to increase the pace of vaccination assumes greater significance as a large proportion of the population is still vulnerable to a potential third wave. The availability of the ZyCoV-D vaccine for secondary school students will also help enhance protection for children who have been learning remotely and through online classes thus far.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Political conduct

The recent and reprehensible conduct of two key politicians in India should not come as a surprise. Those who lead the nation sitting in Delhi have a responsibility to personally set the right example before the public including the party rank and file. But, if they themselves start indulging in name-calling and roguish behaviour, this culture is bound to spread throughout the system and become par for the course. Since 2014, many statements emanating from our leaders have plumbed new lows. Today, even senior Ministers at the Centre forget that they are expected to be role models for their countrymen. The social media cells of the offending parties do not lag behind either, spreading the abusive culture. Political parties may come and go, but those who lead them need to be mindful of the kind of legacy they are going to leave behind.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

Gail Omvedt

Gail Omvedt’s literal work drew focus to some key discriminatory practices in India, while supporting the cause of Dalits, women’s rights, deprived sections and the rights movement. She gave a voice to the unheard/less privileged.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Gail Omvedt was a rare public intellectual who moved effortlessly between the library and the field, activism and academics, each feeding the other. She will continue to inspire generations of researchers and activists.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

The country has lost one of its prominent public intellectuals. The uniqueness of her writings lies in the exploration of intersections of class, caste and gender to produce fresh insights and new perspectives.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

When Salem led

It is interesting that even as early as August 1921, Salem district of the Madras Presidency was anti-drink and refused to bid when toddy shops were put up for sale, disappointing the Deputy Collector of the Raj (OpEd page, ‘From the Archives’, August 24). It is no wonder that Salem was in the vanguard of prohibition and the first district chosen by Rajaji for its official implementation in 1937.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai