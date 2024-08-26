Letters to The Editor — August 26, 2024

Assured pensions

The outcome of the general election and the possible big challenge from the Opposition in the Assembly elections ahead appear to have forced the government at the Centre to take the decision to grant assured pension — now known as the ‘Unified Pension Scheme’ (Page 1, “Assured pensions return as govt. backtracks on NPS”, August 25). It is perhaps the fear of losing power that has made this government backtrack even on other issues including the scheme of lateral entry into the bureaucracy. This proves beyond doubt that it was arrogance that drove the government in its earlier terms. Anyhow though, ‘better late than never’.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Government employees are overpaid and have nil or least accountability and productivity. Their demands are for more financial benefits. It is a fact that heavy amounts are spent towards pensions for government employees and MLAs/MPs. The government needs to evolve a uniform pension policy without scope for politics.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly has put the onus on India to try and ensure that it is Russia that ends the war (Inside pages, August 24). It is not clear as to how India will react to this.

T.M. Uday Shankar,

Hyderabad

Governor’s sanction

The moot question is whether, contrary to the advice given by the Council of Ministers, the Governor could have accorded sanction for the prosecution of the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for alleged corruption. Sanction should be based on investigation and strong material. Otherwise, it would be a farce. The President and the Governors are bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. However, under Article 163(1), the Governor can exercise his discretion whenever it is required. But he has to give valid reasons as to why he is disagreeing with the Council of Ministers.

Over the last decade, the Governor’s role has become Governor’s rule as the ruling BJP has routinely used Governors to destabilise Opposition-ruled States. This has been destructive of the federal structure and the rule of law, and all principles of constitutional accountability.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai