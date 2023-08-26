Letters to The Editor — August 26, 2023

August 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Notes from Parliament

“Observing celebrities in Parliament” (Opinion page – ‘Notebook’, August 25) also showed how the famous can be ill at ease in a political environment. At the same time, many so-called politicians do not contribute much to the welfare of their constituencies. It is all a matter of personal ability.

A nation will develop only when political parties ensure that visionaries occupy Parliament.

Arun B. Asok,

Enkakad, Thrissur, Kerala

Experience shows that most celebrities who become Members of Parliament turn into misfits. It is for parties to ensure that celebrities do not become a ‘nuisance and burden’ on the exchequer. A developing country such as India can ill afford the disregard celebrities have for parliamentary conventions and practices.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Sportspersons and actors may be luminaries but they do need different skills to ensure that their stint in Parliament has value. Calling them sitting ducks is apt — a reflection of their scant knowledge overall.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

Well fought

At 18, an age when boys are drawn towards movies and computer games, R. Praggnanandhaa has shown that he belongs to a different class (‘Sport’ page, August 25). The prodigy has a long way to go but with fine tuning, is sure to wear the chess crown for years.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

As a sportsperson, I know how hard a game can be. R. Praggnanandhaa has made the country and his parents proud. Even though he lost his match against Magnus Carlsen, he has not given up. Many people in our nation possess these talents but cannot showcase them. This happens when the parents do not encourage their children to pursue sports in the long run. I hope ‘Pragg’ inspires others so that many young people will take up sports (‘Sport’ page, “I think people will start noticing Indian chess, says Praggnanandhaa”, August 25).

Riya T.T.,

Bengaluru